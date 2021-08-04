Take a yoga class at the immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Calgary this month

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit, at City facilities, and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

The highly anticipated immersive Beyond Van Gogh exhibit has finally opened in Calgary and, as if that isn’t exciting enough, they’re now offering weekly yoga classes in the space.

Get your zen on while surrounded by a sensory experience of the famous artist’s iconic works. The exhibit features over 300 paintings created by Vincent Van Gogh, taking visitors into a three-dimensional world to explore art in a completely unique way.

Beyond Van Gogh allows visitors a chance to get up close and personal with the artist’s work through larger-than-life projections of his paintings. Projections swirl across the walls and floor of the moving gallery, giving visitors a truly 360° view. To round out this experience of the senses, the exhibit is accompanied by Van Gogh’s own words set to a symphonic score.

The guided Van Gogh yoga experience is being led by Mountain Home Yoga Studio, and each class will bring a new sense of awareness through visual experiences, sounds, and guides.

“The immersive art and sounds of Beyond Van Gogh is sure to elevate a mind body connection and create a dreamy and mystical journey through your yoga practice,” reads Mountain Home Yoga’s website.

Classes are open to everyone, from yoga pros to total novices, and this Gentle Slow Flow practice is perfect for all levels. That said, you’ll have to be into yoga (or at least exercising) enough to own a yoga mat, as you’ll need to provide your own for these classes.

A yoga class at Beyond Van Gogh will cost you $50, which, if you ask us, is a steal, considering you get to experience this incredible exhibit and take a guided yoga class all at once.

The one-hour sessions run every Thursday at 8:30 am through the month of August, and tickets can be purchased online in advance.

Beyond Van Gogh Calgary: Immersive Yoga Experience

When: August 5, 12, 19, and 26

Time: 8:30 to 9:30 am

Where: Beyond Van Gogh exhibit, inside the BMO Centre at Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE)

Cost: $50 + fees and taxes