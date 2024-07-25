8 awesome things to do in Calgary this weekend: July 26 to 28

If you’re willing to brave the smoke this weekend, there are some awesome things happening around Calgary you’ll definitely want to check out.

From the return of Folk Fest to some tasty treats and colourful murals, there are tons of events to experience around Calgary over the next couple of days.

Milky Way Nights at the Rothney Observatory

What: Check out the sky through a big telescope with real astronomers at the Rothney Observatory just outside of Calgary this weekend.

When: July 26 at 10 pm

Where: Rothney Astrophysical Observatory, east side of Highway 22, 2.4 km south of Hwy 22 and Hwy 22x interchange

Price: $10 per person and can be purchased online here

Folk Fest

What: Folk Fest is one of the biggest music festivals in Calgary, and it’s coming to Calgary this week! With names like Ben Howard, Booker T, and the Cowboy Junkies already set to perform, you won’t want to miss its 45th year.

When: July 25 to 28

Where: Prince’s Island Park

Tickets: Tickets are between $80 and $90 for single-day tickets and $235 for the full festival pass. You can purchase them online here

Inglewood Sunfest

What: Sunfest is a massive summer event with activities made for all ages. Previous years have seen amazing bands, world-class circus performers, and comedy street shows. It’s also the perfect opportunity to choose the ideal summer patio and relax with a cool drink.

When: July 27

Where: Inglewood

Tickets: FREE

BUMP Mural Tour

What: Take part in an official BUMP Festival mural tour around Calgary’s Beltline. A guide will take you through 20+ murals around the city. The event listing promises visitors will “find out how this explosive street art movement is transforming Calgary into an open-air gallery.”

When: July 27 from 1 to 3 pm

Where: BLOX Arts Center 834 11th Avenue Southwest Calgary, AB T2R 0E5

Price: $15 and can be purchased online here

Try BeaverTails at a new Calgary location

Fans of the iconic Beavertail dessert no longer have to make the journey to Banff to indulge. Calgary’s first Beavertail location just opened, and we can’t wait!

Aussie Expedition

What: Take a trip across Australia with wine! From bold Chardonnay to spicy Shiraz, you’ll sample some of the finest wines from down under.

When: July 27, 2024, at 4 pm

Where: Market Wines University District – 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Price: $18.18 per person; buy tickets here

Magic and Comedy Show

What: Check out this magic show featuring Wes Barker, a magician who has brought his talents to stages like Ellen, America’s Got Talent, MTV’s Greatest Party Stories Ever, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us, which he won! You’ll also likely get a good laugh in with the comedy that’s woven into the performance.

When: July 26 from 8 to 9:30 pm

Where: The Theatre — 215 14th Avenue Southwest Calgary

Price: $35 plus fees and can be purchased online here