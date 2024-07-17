EventsVentureJobs

A massive career fair with TONS of job opportunities is coming to Calgary next month

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Jul 17 2024, 3:44 pm
A massive career fair with TONS of job opportunities is coming to Calgary next month
Jeff Whyte/Shutterstock

If you’ve been feeling bored or uninspired lately, the Calgary Career Fair and Training Expo has a ton of potential employers on the lookout for new talent.

There will be companies from a variety of fields in attendance. From the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to CBI Health and Goodwill, there are many opportunities, no matter your skill set.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bow Valley College (@bowvalley)

If you’re looking for some training for that dream job, you’ll also want to check out this popular event. There will be many schools in attendance that can help you develop the skills and training you might need to land the job you’ve been aiming for. Alberta Paramount College and Bow Valley College are just some of the schools scheduled to attend.

The list of exhibitors continues to grow, and you can see who has already signed up to attend here.

The fair recommends reviewing its checklist to make sure you come prepared.

Calgary Career Fair and Training Expo

When: August 1 from 10 am to 2 pm
Where: BMO Centre — 20 Roundup Way SE
Price: FREE but make sure to register for free here

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ Listed
+ Venture
+ Jobs
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop