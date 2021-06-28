20 distanced things to do in Calgary this week: June 28 to July 4

As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

The forecast is looking hot, hot, hot this week as the heatwave continues across Alberta, with Calgary expected to reach a high of 38ºC on Wednesday.

Whether you want to soak up the sun or stay cool indoors, there are lots of things to do in Calgary right now.

Make sure you slather on the sunscreen, drink lots of water, and take breaks in the shade as you’re out and about in YYC this week.

Catch a movie or live show during the Grey Eagle Drive-In’s Canada Day programming

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grey Eagle Drive In (@greyeagledrivein)

What: Join the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino at southern Alberta’s largest drive-in venue, and catch one of their shows for Canada Day this week. Programming includes showings of Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Raya and the Last Dragon, performances by country artist Tim Hus and rock artist Matt Blais, and the Muay Thai World Cup Drive-In Event.

When: July 1, 2, and 3

Time: Varies by show

Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino (3777 Grey Eagle Drive, Calgary)

Cost: Ticket prices vary by event

Try a city-wide scavenger hunt

What: Calgary’s Parks Foundation has teamed up with PlayCity to bring the Hide & Seek challenge to YYC. Hide & Seek is the perfect way to get outside, explore the city’s outdoor spaces, and win prizes. A new postcard is hidden bi-weekly in a park somewhere in the city, and you can download the PlayCity app to find exclusive hints about the card’s location.

When: Bi-weekly starting May 8, running through the spring and summer months

Where: Parks and green spaces through Calgary

Cost: Free

What: Enjoy a live concert from your own private balcony at Hotel Arts. The ‘Twas the Night Before Canada Day show features MONOWHALES, an alt-rock band from Toronto, The Royal Foundry, and School of Rock. When: June 30

Time: 6 to 11 pm

Where: Hotel Arts (119 12th Avenue SW)

Cost: $499 to $699 (tickets include one night’s accommodation)

What: Get your zen on in a whole new way while doing yoga with goats at Granary Road. Afterwards, check out the local market, or bring the kids to play in the Learning Park.

When: July 3 and 4

Time: One-hour classes starting at 11 am and noon

Where: Granary Road Market (226066 112th Street W, Foothills No. 31)

Cost: $20

Check out life-sized dinosaurs at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: The Calgary Zoo recently opened their brand new Dinosaurs: Awakened exhibit, and it is not to be missed. Check out 26 animatronic dinosaurs, spanning 17 species, that move, sound, and exhibit behaviours of these giant creatures of the past.

When: Now until October 31

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: The Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: Included with regular admission ($34.95 for adults, $14.95 for children)

Tee-off at one of the world’s best courses from Hotel Arts’ Golf Studios

What: Choose from simulations of more than 20 of the world’s best courses, including Pebble Beach, Oakmont, and Valderrama, and tee-off from your own private Golf Studio in downtown Calgary. Players can enjoy their own stocked carts with food and beverage service from Hotel Arts’ Clubhouse during the game.

When: Open daily

Time: Book one-, two-, three-, or four-hour time slots from 8 am to 9 pm

Where: Hotel Arts

Cost: Starting at $50 for 55 minutes

Two Late To The Party with Wild Rose Robinson at Koi

What: Catch Calgary-based folk duo Two Late To the Party and Wild Rose Robinson at the Koi Patio this weekend. Artists perform live from behind Koi’s front window, with the audience listening from outside while enjoying the restaurant’s patio. When: July 3

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: Koi (#100 1011 1st Street SW)

Cost: Free (donations for the artists accepted)

Spend an old-fashioned day at Heritage Park Historical Village

What: Join Heritage Park for some old-timey fun and explore their historical village, ride the train, check out the new Prospect Ridge area, sail on the Glenmore Reservoir by paddlewheel boat, and take part in all of their other safe, outdoor experiences.

When: Daily

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: $24.95, and $12.95 for the kids

Relax with dinner and a movie at Hotel Arts

What: Escape for a night with an in-room dinner and a movie at Hotel Arts. The package comes with a night’s stay in the hotel’s luxury accommodations, a gourmet in-room dinner for two, a bottle of wine, two craft sodas, truffled parmesan popcorn and other movie snacks, and a $25 credit towards your in-room movie.

When: Available daily

Where: Hotel Arts (119 12th Avenue SW)

Cost: Package starts at $275

Grab a TUBBY ON THE GO kit

What: Pick up a TUBBY ON THE GO kit from Calgary’s beloved hot dog joint. The kit contains everything you need for a backyard barbecue or picnic in the park, with a biodegradable, one-time-use CasusGrill, a four-pack of Tubby Dog’s Ukey sausages, four hot dog buns, one jar of house-made Tubby Dog mustard, four Twinkies for dessert, two beers from Annex Ale, plus tongs, napkins, and paper trays.

When: Available now

Where: Tubby Dog (1022 17th Avenue SW)

Cost: $50 +GST

Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra’s virtual concert series: City Spaces

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra (@calgaryphil)

What: While their concert hall remains closed, the CPO has taken their show on the road, playing from iconic Calgary spaces for free virtual performances. City Spaces bring music to audiences from places that include the top of a modern skyscraper, the interior of a brutalist-era gallery, the grand ballroom of a historic hotel, and more.

When: Stream a performance broadcast from Heritage Park until June 29, while the show at the Jack Singer Concert Hall is available to view until July 12

Time: Any time of your choosing

Where: Watch the performances virtually

Cost: Free

What: This isn’t your traditional farmers’ market. Along with fresh produce and local eats, shoppers will find comics, jewellery, vintage items, and much more at Crossroads Market.

When: Weekly from Friday to Sunday

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 1235 26th Avenue SE

Cost: Varies by purchase

Watch the City of Calgary’s Canada Day fireworks

What: Whether you get a view from your neighbourhood or watch from the comfort of your couch, be sure to check out Calgary’s fireworks show on July 1.

When: July 1

Time: 11 pm

Where: If you can see Calgary’s downtown, you’ll be able to watch the fireworks in-person from your home, yard, sidewalk, or neighbourhood. Otherwise, check out the City’s online fireworks livestream.

Cost: Free

Attend a free yoga class

What: Relax and get some fresh air with a free class with Calgary Outdoor Yoga. There are two class times offered each Sunday, with locations in Mahogany and Stanley Park. It’s important to note that pre-registration is required, and attendee numbers are limited to adhere to current public health guidelines.

When: Every Sunday through until October 2021

Time: 10 am and 1 pm

Where: Participants will receive an email the night before with the exact secret location of each class.

Cost: Free

Support local with Eat & Seek at Southcentre Mall

What: Snap some photos of this Instagrammable spot, get some fresh air, and enjoy a meal from one of Southcentre Mall’s local eateries all at the same time. Eat & Seek is a creative new patio space designed to give guests a fun new place to explore while supporting the food court and restaurant vendors who don’t have their own outdoor seating areas.

When: June 1 through fall 2021

Time: Mall hours (currently 11 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays)

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE)

Cost: Free (guests don’t need to purchase food to enjoy the patio)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The DRIVE – IN (@bigartdrivein)

B!G Art and TELUS Spark Science Centre have paired up again this year to bring back their epic big-screen movies. There’s sure to be something for everyone at this drive-in, with several showtimes each day. This week’s offerings include Bridesmaids, The Lego Movie 2, Mad Max Fury (this “Pyro Edition” will feature live actors bringing the parking lot to life), and more.

While you’re there, be sure to stop into the Rocket Fuel Cafe for some astronaut ice cream.

When: June 29 to July 4

Time: Varies by show

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by show

What: Experience a meal like no other, with your own private “dome dining” in Fish Creek Park. This edition of the Foodies in the Park event is royalty-themed, with options for afternoon tea and dinner reservations.

When: June 10 to July 4

Time: Several reservation times available each day

Where: Artisan Gardens at Fish Creek Park (15979 Bow Bottom Trail SE)

Cost: $115 for the Royal Affair Dinner, or $75 for Antoinette’s Afternoon Tea, with upgrades available

What: Your ticket to Cobb’s’ Wing Festival adults-only night includes access to all of the park’s activities (with no waiting in line behind the kids!), one alcoholic beverage, and 10 wings with dozens of flavours to choose from, whether you like them sweet, spicy, or salty.

And as if that isn’t all exciting enough, Cobb’s’ famous baby kangaroos will be circulating throughout the venue during the adult nights, which only happens when the park is closed to children. Animal lovers can also visit wallabies, fainting goats, alpacas, and other farm favourites.

When: July 3

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park (1500 84th Street NE)

Cost: $50

What: Enjoy the Calgary Zoo’s grounds and visit your favourite animals a little longer with ZooNights. The extended hours mean the zoo is open from 9 am to 8 pm, and visitors can take advantage of the extra time with their regular daytime admission ticket. Bento boxes, booze, and buskers make the evenings a little extra special.

When: July 2 and 3

Time: Extended hours from 5 to 8 pm

Where: The Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: $34.95 for adults and $24.95 for children (add on a “World of Bentos” Box for $15, or $10 for a kids takeout meal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Music Centre (@nmc_canada)

What: Celebrate the reopening of Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, on July 1 with free admission all day long. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: July 1

Time: Studio Bell opens at 10 am

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE)

Cost: Free