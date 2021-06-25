Canada Day festivities being hosted at the Grey Eagle Drive-In

Canada Day in Calgary is shaping up to be chock-full of activities next week, as the Grey Eagle Drive-In is hosting a special celebration in addition to the City of Calgary’s celebration.

There is some particularly good news for Calgarians who have been craving a live show as some local musicians will be taking the stage for attendees to enjoy in the comfort of their vehicle. There will also be a few family-friendly flicks.

The three days of festivities kick off on Canada Day. If you’re planning on bringing a crew, keep in mind the limit of six people per vehicle.

The local artist showcase takes place on July 1 between 2 and 6 pm, featuring Country Artist Tim Hus and Rock Artist Matt Blais. Tickets are going for $60 per vehicle.

Hus is an Alberta-based country/folk musician who has shared the stage with artists like Stompin’ Tom Connors and Corb Lund. Blais is a Calgary-born roots-rock troubadour who has collaborated with Sam Roberts and opened for artists like Blue Rodeo and The Strumbellas.

Also, on July 1, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby will be showing at 8 pm.

On July 2, Spider-Man swings into the Grey Eagle Drive-In at 3 pm. Later that evening, Raya and the Last Dragon will be showing at 7 pm.

Tickets for all the movies are $40 per vehicle.

Finally, on July 3, the Muay Thai World Cup will be hosted at the Grey Eagle, at 4 pm, with tickets varying in price.

More info on tickets and shows can be found here.