The entire province of Alberta is under a heat warning right now

All of Alberta is currently under a weather warning as a historic heat wave continues to sweep the province.

Environment Canada has put a heat warning in effect for all 34 regions of Alberta, including the cities of Calgary and Edmonton.

“A prolonged, dangerous, and historic heat wave will persist through this week,” reads Environment Canada’s website. “The heat wave will continue into early next week for some regions.”

Environment Canada says that heat warnings are issued when very high-temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The government agency advises residents and visitors in the province to take the following precautions:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat, and spend time in cool, indoor spaces when possible

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle, and don’t leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time

Additionally, people should monitor for heatstroke or heat exhaustion symptoms, which include high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

According to Environment Canada’s forecast, Calgary will see a high of 35°C on Monday, while Edmonton will experience temperatures of up to 34ºC.

Once a weather alert has been issued, Environment Canada asks locals and visitors to the warned region to continually monitor for weather updates.