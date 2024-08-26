9 incredible things to do in Calgary this week: August 26 to 30
With cooler temperatures and some rain settling in over the city this week, you might be looking for some fun, cozy night in ideas around Calgary.
From musicals to night markets, here are nine fun things to add to your calendar this week.
Grease dinner theatre
View this post on Instagram
What: If you’ve ever wondered what happened to Danny and Sandy after high school, Jubilations Dinner Theatre has the perfect show for you! Follow the dynamic retro duo into the past and see where their love story went (over a delicious three-course meal!)
When: Running from August 17 to October 19
Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 1002 37th Street SW
Price: Tickets start at $75.95 and can be purchased online here
Bridgeland Night Market
View this post on Instagram
What: This pet-friendly night market will be full of food vendors, artisan booths, and so much more — you won’t want to miss it!
When: August 30 from 5 to 10 pm
Where: Bridgeland Riverside Community Association — 937 Centre Avenue NE
Price: FREE
Catch the Little Women Broadway musical
View this post on Instagram
What: Catch one of North America’s most iconic classic novels, Little Women, on the stage this weekend at Rosebud Theatre. It’s a full date night out, complete with a buffet, in a cute rural town just outside of Calgary.
When: June 7 to August 31, Wednesday through Saturday
Where: Rosebud Opera House – 202 Martin Avenue, Rosebud
Price: Ranging from $68 to $96 and can be purchased here
Live music at Quinterra Legacy Gardens
View this post on Instagram
What: Quinterra Legacy Gardens is Calgary’s first fully dedicated music garden and performance space, and it offers free live shows on Thursdays this summer! Bring your lawn chairs and a cool beverage, and enjoy some delightful music.
When: Thursdays from 7 to 8 pm
Where: Quinterra Legacy Garden
Price: FREE
- You might also like:
- 6 concerts we can't wait for in Calgary this September
- Here's what Calgary highways should adopt from Germany's Autobahn
- You can stay in this Alberta Airbnb made out of grain silos with a cowboy hot tub
Music in the Plaza
View this post on Instagram
What: Every Wednesday until the end of August, Heritage Park offers free music in the Plaza. You’ll find some tasty snacks, too! For a list of performances, click here, and don’t forget your festival chairs!
When: 6 pm every Wednesday until August 30
Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Price: FREE
Sunday Safari Brunch
View this post on Instagram
What: The only thing better than a trip to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is when it includes brunch! Join the zoo for a unique brunch experience in the heart of Destination Africa. You can enjoy both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, cooked-to-order omelettes, and much more.
When: Sundays until the end of November between 9 am and 2:30 pm
Where: Calgary Zoo
Price: Ranging from $17.95 to $57.95 and can be purchased here
Take a writing workshop
View this post on Instagram
What: If you’ve been working on a creative non-fiction manuscript or are looking for an excuse to get that big idea started, check out this workshop at The Confluence this week!
When: August 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm
Where: The Confluence – 750 9th Avenue SE
Price: $20 and can be purchased online here
Visit an Alberta ghost town
View this post on Instagram
What: If you’re looking for a unique “Summerween” adventure, this short hike to a 100-year-old ghost town is the perfect day trip. Plaques are placed around the town so you can learn about the area, and there are some great photo ops, from abandoned buildings to trains and tunnels!
Go for a ride on an alpine coaster
View this post on Instagram
What: There’s no need to visit some of the most expensive countries in the world, like Switzerland and Norway, to try this unique alpine experience. Alberta is now home to its very own alpine coaster, and for $27 a ride, it’s much cheaper than a European vacation.
When: Sunday to Thursday, 10 am to 5 pm; Friday to Saturday, 10 am to dusk
Where: Canyon Ski Resort — 38433 Range Road 264
Tickets: $27 per ride and an additional $10 if you want to ride with a second person. Tickets should be bought ahead of time online here