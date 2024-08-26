9 incredible things to do in Calgary this week: August 26 to 30

With cooler temperatures and some rain settling in over the city this week, you might be looking for some fun, cozy night in ideas around Calgary.

From musicals to night markets, here are nine fun things to add to your calendar this week.

Grease dinner theatre

What: If you’ve ever wondered what happened to Danny and Sandy after high school, Jubilations Dinner Theatre has the perfect show for you! Follow the dynamic retro duo into the past and see where their love story went (over a delicious three-course meal!)

When: Running from August 17 to October 19

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 and can be purchased online here

Bridgeland Night Market

What: This pet-friendly night market will be full of food vendors, artisan booths, and so much more — you won’t want to miss it!

When: August 30 from 5 to 10 pm

Where: Bridgeland Riverside Community Association — 937 Centre Avenue NE

Price: FREE

Catch the Little Women Broadway musical

What: Catch one of North America’s most iconic classic novels, Little Women, on the stage this weekend at Rosebud Theatre. It’s a full date night out, complete with a buffet, in a cute rural town just outside of Calgary.

When: June 7 to August 31, Wednesday through Saturday

Where: Rosebud Opera House – 202 Martin Avenue, Rosebud

Price: Ranging from $68 to $96 and can be purchased here

Live music at Quinterra Legacy Gardens

What: Quinterra Legacy Gardens is Calgary’s first fully dedicated music garden and performance space, and it offers free live shows on Thursdays this summer! Bring your lawn chairs and a cool beverage, and enjoy some delightful music.

When: Thursdays from 7 to 8 pm

Where: Quinterra Legacy Garden

Price: FREE

Music in the Plaza

What: Every Wednesday until the end of August, Heritage Park offers free music in the Plaza. You’ll find some tasty snacks, too! For a list of performances, click here, and don’t forget your festival chairs!

When: 6 pm every Wednesday until August 30

Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: FREE

Sunday Safari Brunch

What: The only thing better than a trip to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is when it includes brunch! Join the zoo for a unique brunch experience in the heart of Destination Africa. You can enjoy both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, cooked-to-order omelettes, and much more.

When: Sundays until the end of November between 9 am and 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo

Price: Ranging from $17.95 to $57.95 and can be purchased here

Take a writing workshop

What: If you’ve been working on a creative non-fiction manuscript or are looking for an excuse to get that big idea started, check out this workshop at The Confluence this week!

When: August 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: The Confluence – 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $20 and can be purchased online here

Visit an Alberta ghost town

What: If you’re looking for a unique “Summerween” adventure, this short hike to a 100-year-old ghost town is the perfect day trip. Plaques are placed around the town so you can learn about the area, and there are some great photo ops, from abandoned buildings to trains and tunnels!

Go for a ride on an alpine coaster

What: There’s no need to visit some of the most expensive countries in the world, like Switzerland and Norway, to try this unique alpine experience. Alberta is now home to its very own alpine coaster, and for $27 a ride, it’s much cheaper than a European vacation.

When: Sunday to Thursday, 10 am to 5 pm; Friday to Saturday, 10 am to dusk

Where: Canyon Ski Resort — 38433 Range Road 264

Tickets: $27 per ride and an additional $10 if you want to ride with a second person. Tickets should be bought ahead of time online here