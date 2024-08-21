Germany’s Autobahn is legendary worldwide for the speed at which drivers can clock on its winding roads. There are stretches along these German highways where speed limits disappear completely, and drivers are free to reach speeds Canadians can only dream of.

There’s much more to the Autobahn that makes it unique, and we think Calgary highways would be way better off if they were more like the Autobahn. It’s surprisingly not as scary as it seems and a pretty functional road system.

A local told us “the only way to drive in Germany is to drive like a jet pilot,” so with that in mind, here are some of the best parts about driving those high speed highways across the Atlantic.

No more left-lane hogging

One of the main reasons Germans can reach the high speeds they do is by strictly abiding by the left passing lane rule. If you’re a slower driver and not comfortable driving over 165 kilometres an hour, you can safely get to your destination by driving in the right lane. Drivers with a need for speed are respectful of slower moving vehicles, so long as they stay in their lane.

In Calgary, the left lane is also used as a passing lane but you’ll also easily find drivers going at all speeds no matter the lane. Commutes might be more efficient if the left lane was only used by drivers looking to pass slower-moving vehicles, but also keep in mind Calgary does have speed limits!

Smooth roads

If you’ve driven Deerfoot lately, you’ve probably noticed it’s a pretty bumpy ride. German roads are noticeably smoother making the commute feel much more enjoyable and safe. Imagine driving almost 200 kilometres an hour and hitting a pot hole!

Proper merging

If you’ve taken a driver’s education course, you were probably told merging is a shared responsibility. It’s also proper driving etiquette to wait until reaching the end of a closed road before attempting to merge with traffic. Germans are good drivers and are good at following proper road regulations.

Honking when necessary

In cowboy country, it’s not uncommon to hear honking on a regular basis. In Germany, you’re unlikely to get honked at unless you’re doing something really bad. However, we did experience our share of tailgating. If you notice a German driver getting uncomfortable close to the back of your vehicle, chances are they’re letting you know you’re driving too slow and to get out of the way!

Faster commute times

And of course, the best thing about driving in Germany is if you’re running late, it’s not hard to make up time on the highway. Highways in Calgary typically have speed limits between 100 and 110 kilometres an hour, you’ll find most German drivers start at around 130 kilometres but quickly blast past those speeds.

While there are a lot of great things about driving in Germany, there are some not so great things too. What stood out to us most is the lack of warning at times for lanes ending, which can be pretty scary when you’re driving fast during peak hours! The roads are also very European, meaning small! If you’re in a larger vehicle, chances are you’ll be holding your breath while you squeeze between a big semi truck and a concrete barricade. You might not want to skimp on driving insurance!