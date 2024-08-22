EventsConcerts

6 concerts we can't wait for in Calgary this September

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Aug 22 2024, 4:17 pm
6 concerts we can't wait for in Calgary this September
@wearetokyopoliceclub/Instagram | @avrillavigne/Instagram

No matter the genre of music you love, you’re bound to find a concert to get excited about with some big acts coming to Calgary in September.

Whether you enjoy the throwback vocals from Switchfoot or a little rock music, there will be so many iconic bangers playing around the city next month.

From Kings of Leon to Avril Lavigne, here are some of the biggest acts coming to Calgary next month that you need to add to your calendar!

Kings of Leon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kings Of Leon (@kingsofleon)

When: September 3 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting around $47 and can be purchased online here

Switchfoot

When: September 11 at 7 pm
Where: Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW
Tickets: Starting at $15 and can be purchased online here

Tokyo Police Club

When: September 17 at 8 pm
Where: Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW
Tickets: $47.50 plus fees and can be purchased online here

Avril Lavigne

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne)

When: September 18 at 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting around $109 and can be purchased online here

Sam Hunt

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic)

When: September 20 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting at $50.75 and can be purchased online here

Childish Gambino

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Donald Glover (@donaldglover)

When: September 27 at 8 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting around $170 and can be purchased online here

