6 concerts we can't wait for in Calgary this September

No matter the genre of music you love, you’re bound to find a concert to get excited about with some big acts coming to Calgary in September.
Whether you enjoy the throwback vocals from Switchfoot or a little rock music, there will be so many iconic bangers playing around the city next month.
From Kings of Leon to Avril Lavigne, here are some of the biggest acts coming to Calgary next month that you need to add to your calendar!
Kings of Leon
When: September 3 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting around $47 and can be purchased online here
Switchfoot
When: September 11 at 7 pm
Where: Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW
Tickets: Starting at $15 and can be purchased online here
Tokyo Police Club
When: September 17 at 8 pm
Where: Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW
Tickets: $47.50 plus fees and can be purchased online here
Avril Lavigne
When: September 18 at 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting around $109 and can be purchased online here
Sam Hunt
When: September 20 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting at $50.75 and can be purchased online here
Childish Gambino
When: September 27 at 8 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting around $170 and can be purchased online here