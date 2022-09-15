Grab your cowboy hat and turn on the Shania Twain tunes, we have found the perfect Airbnb in Alberta for those who enjoy the more rustic things in life.

The “Tin Bins Cabin” in Mountain View County is strikingly unique, complimented by a vast amount of large spruce and pine trees. The seclusion is lovely!

The silos offer 375 sq ft of living space with two leather recliners, a unique antler chandelier hanging from the domed ceiling, large custom windows, and large chairs on the huge deck.

The metal grain bins were acquired from a pioneer family farm south of Airdrie and were carefully moved to the property, according to the Airbnb listing.

The Tin Bins Cabin was custom built by joining the two metal grain bins together, creating a large open-plan living area/bedroom area that is centred around a warm inviting wood stove.

The listing touts that the “silocation” experience is one of only a handful in North America.

You can stay warm and comfy indoors with the tin bin’s wood stove, or you can get your adventure on by hiking the trails that wind through the woods surrounding the cabin.

Just imagine sipping on your morning coffee listening to the birds sing at sunrise, or roasting up some s’mores over the firepit in the evening. Gorgeous!

A selling feature is the cowboy hot tub, kicking it OLD school at this place, truly.

The Airbnb is conveniently located just off the famous Cowboy Trail and Burnt Timber Road northwest of Cremona, Alberta, providing plenty of nature for an escape from life in the city.

Running water at the spot is seasonal, and is typically turned off in mid-October and is back on in early May, mother nature dependent.