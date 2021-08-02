18 things to do in Calgary this week: August 2 to 8

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit, at City facilities, and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

It’s somehow already the first week of August, and before we know it, the weather will be getting cooler, daylight hours will become shorter, and kids will start heading back to school.

But let’s not dwell on that just yet, and instead let’s focus on packing as much summer fun as we can into the rest of this too-short season.

With a variety of activities both indoors and outdoors, there’s sure to be something on our list to suit all interests. Go on a dinner theatre date night, take the fam to a drive-in movie, catch some live music, do outdoor yoga, check out a fully immersive art gallery, and more.

Here are 18 things to do in Calgary this week.

Music in the Park at Heritage Park Historical Village

What: Each Wednesday throughout the summer, head over to Heritage Park for some live tunes. This week, catch up-and-coming local jazz trombonist Michael Callander at the Didsbury Bandstand.

When: August 4

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Didsbury Bandstand inside the Historical Village (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: Free

Beyond Van Gogh Calgary exhibit

What: The highly anticipated immersive Van Gogh experience has officially opened, featuring over 300 iconic works by the painter and taking visitors into a three-dimensional world to explore art in a completely unique way.

Projections swirl across the walls and, in some places, even the floors of the exhibition, giving visitors a truly 360° view. To round out this experience of the senses, the exhibit is accompanied by Van Gogh’s own words set to a symphonic score.

When: July 30 to August 29

Where: The BMO Centre at Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE)

Cost: Tickets start at $33.99 for adults

King Eddy’s Homegrown Country Series

What: The King Eddy’s summer music series serves as a gathering for the Alberta country music community and spotlights some of the province’s most sought-after artists. This weekend, catch Renegade Station at the historic venue.

The King Eddy will also be serving up a selection of local brews, custom cocktails, comfort food classics, and shareable bites, including vegetarian options.

When: August 7

Time: 7 to 9 pm (with Happy Hour pricing on from 4:30 to 6:30 pm)

Where: The King Eddy (438 9th Avenue SE)

Cost: No cover charge – first-come-first-served seating for all shows

What: Calgary Fringe Festival’s 15th annual summer event brings live indie theatre back to the community in a number of formats. Take in performances indoors, outside, and online, depending on what works best for you. Featuring shows by local artists, A Levity Theatre Co., a one-time performance called 1,000 Monkeys Project, and a limited edition live stream all the way from Estonia, with Dan Le Man presenting DICEY-ONLINE!

When: July 30 to August 7

Time: Varies by show

Where: Festival Hall (1215 10th Avenue SE), Gopher Park (corner of 11th Avenue and 11th Street SE, across from Cold Garden), and virtually

Cost: $20

Get fancy for a day at the races with Packwood Grand

What: Packwood Grand, the ultimate celebration of old-world leisure, is returning to Calgary for the seventh year of horse racing and fashionable outfits. This ultra classy event takes place at the Century Downs Racetrack, setting the stage for top-quality luxury, horse racing, fashion, and food and beverages.

When: Saturday, August 7

Time: Red Carpet at noon, with races beginning at 1:20 pm

Where: Century Downs Racetrack (260 Century Downs Drive)

Cost: Tickets are by invitation only. Request to be on the guest list here

ShakesGo performances

What: The annual Shakespeare by the Bow show that Calgarians know and love is going on the road this summer with “Shakespeare on the Go.” Shows will pop up at a variety of Calgary and area locations, offering over 30 opportunities for the public to enjoy live theatre during the month of August.

When: July 31 to August 29

Time: Varies by day; visit schedule for details

Where: Varies by performance

Cost: By donation

Rockin’ the Jukebox at Jubilations Dinner Theatre

What: Join Jubilations for dinner and a show! Rockin’ the Jukebox tells the story of local teens in the sleepy town of Lakewood who are literally dying of boredom, until one day they wander into an old boarded-up diner and find a strange-looking device…

A three-course meal is paired with the show, and you can expect lasting memories from this dinner theatre.

When: Wednesday through Sunday from July 10 to August 14

Time: 6:15 pm Wednesday through Saturday, and 5 pm on Sundays

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre (1002 37th Street SW)

Cost: Tickets from $69.95

Visit Canada’s first permanent digital immersion gallery at TELUS Spark Science Centre: Every Second exhibit

What: Digital immersion galleries and exhibits have been travelling the country lately, but Calgary’s TELUS Spark Science Centre just opened the first permanent display in Canada. Spark’s gallery allows visitors the chance to get up close and personal with science and explore topics such as space, the human brain, and ocean life.

There will be a new show every six months, and the first one is called Every Second. The gallery brings viewers on a journey through a person’s lifetime, exploring the moments and mathematics that make up our lives through this interactive display, narrated by Italian-American actress Isabella Rossellini.

When: July 29, 2021, to January 30, 2022

Time: Spark is open 9 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 am to 4 pm on Sundays and Mondays – reserve your half-hour time slot online to view the exhibit

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children three and over)

What: ArtsXpeditions is back and bigger than ever this year. Pop-up performances bring music, dance, and performance art to community spaces, and this week’s eight events are sure to surprise and delight locals.

When: August 3 to 8

Time: Varies by day; view schedule for details

Where: Varies by performance

Cost: Free

What: Free activations will run each weekend in Kensington Village until November, bringing Calgarians a chance to enjoy live music, performers, art, and much more throughout the neighbourhood.

When: Every Saturday from June through November

Time: 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: Kensington Village (exact location varies by week)

Cost: Free

What: Fancy a little road trip? The Sunset Festival at the top of the Banff Gondola runs through the summer and gives visitors the chance to enjoy one of Banff’s best views during golden hour. Toast a sunset in the mountains, snack on a Canadian-inspired BBQ menu, sip local craft beverages, and catch live entertainment each evening.

When: July 9 to September 6

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: At the top of Sulphur Mountain (accessible by gondola at 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Gondola tickets are available from $44

Check out The Dark Arts pop-up at The GRAND Theatre

What: A new interim exhibit, located inside of The GRAND Theatre, mashes up refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and works by over 20 of YYC’s most accomplished artists. The Dark Arts is an Instagrammable lounge, providing the perfect backdrop for a seated atmosphere that offers much to explore.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, from now through October

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: The GRAND Theatre (601 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No entry fee. Prices vary by food and drink item

Attend a free yoga class

What: Relax and get some fresh air with a free class through Calgary Outdoor Yoga. There are two sessions offered each Sunday at locations in Mahogany and Stanley Park. It’s important to note that pre-registration is required, and attendee numbers are limited.

When: Every Sunday through until October 2021

Time: 10 am and 1 pm

Where: Participants will receive an email the night before with the exact secret location of each class.

Cost: Free

Support local with Eat & Seek at Southcentre Mall

What: Snap some photos of this Instagrammable spot, get some fresh air, and enjoy a meal from one of Southcentre Mall’s local eateries all at the same time. Eat & Seek is a creative new patio space designed to give guests a fun new place to explore while supporting the mall’s food court and restaurant vendors.

When: June 1 through fall 2021

Time: Mall hours (currently 11 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays)

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE)

Cost: Free (guests don’t need to purchase food to enjoy the patio)

What: B!G Art and TELUS Spark Science Centre have paired up again this year to bring back their epic big-screen movies and shows. This week’s offerings include Trolls: World Tour, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Avengers: Endgame.

While you’re there, be sure to stop into the Rocket Fuel Cafe for some astronaut ice cream.

When: August 5 and 7

Time: 6 pm and 9 pm

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by show

Snap some new content at The CORE’s Gram Garden

What: If your Instagram game has felt a little boring lately, look no further than The CORE Shopping Centre. The downtown Calgary mall has set up a picture-perfect “Gram Garden,” which will feature a series of rotating backdrops throughout the summer months.

When: June 28 to September 30

Time: Mall hours (11 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sundays)

Where: The CORE Shopping Centre (324 8th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Free

What: Get your zen on in a whole new way while doing yoga with goats at Granary Road. Afterwards, check out the local market, or bring the kids to play in the Learning Park.

When: August 7 and 8

Time: One-hour classes starting at 11 am and noon

Where: Granary Road Market (226066 112th Street W, Foothills No. 31)

Cost: $20

What: Celebrate Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre’s five-year anniversary, with free admission every weekend through the rest of the year. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: Weekends until the end of 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE)

Cost: Free