This 5-day fireworks festival is returning to Calgary next month

GlobalFest is coming back to Calgary this August, bringing five nights of fireworks, international cuisine, and live entertainment.

After a year’s hiatus, the much-loved festival is returning to Elliston Park this summer for a celebration of culture.

While there will be a few changes for this year’s event, “Alberta’s most explosive festival” will still feature the experiences we know and love, with a delicious selection of international food booths, performances by cultural dance and musical troupes, and, of course, spectacular fireworks shows.

For five nights between August 19 and 28, teams from China, India, Japan, and the Philippines will go head-to-head to show off the best pyrotechnics their nations have to offer, set to music. However, fireworks displays from these teams will be managed a little differently this year.

“With international border restrictions still in place, these teams will not be here to build their shows in person,” reads a press release from GlobalFest. “Instead, their pyro-musicals will be brought to fruition by local pyrotechnicians while the designers oversee it via video call.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GlobalFest (@globalfestyyc)

For 2021 only, event organizers have opened up 40% more park space, allowing pyro-musical fans to sit in the Southview area, beyond the South Bowl, for a new vantage point and the closest-ever seating to the fireworks.

Those looking for a foodie experience will find over 20 international food booths. The whole park has been licensed to allow guests of legal age to enjoy alcoholic beverages right from their seating area.

Additionally, GlobalFest will have four stages around Elliston Park’s lake so that every seat is the best in the house, with entertainment provided by a number of the event’s cultural partners.

Guest won’t see the usual cultural pavilions, activation spaces, and night market this year.

“This difficult but necessary decision was made to also allow for social distancing in areas that attendees typically meet and mingle,” reads the release.

Fireworks lovers can purchase their tickets online in advance; general admission and VIP Village experiences are available.

Those who purchased tickets for the 2020 festival can exchange their tickets in person at the GlobalFest offices or call event organizers to defer their admission until 2022.

GlobalFest

When: August 19 to 28

Where: Elliston Park, Calgary (1827 68th Street SE)

Cost: $21 (or $46 for VIP tickets)