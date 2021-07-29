This is your sneak peek at Calgary's Beyond Van Gogh exhibit (PHOTOS)

Beyond Van Gogh, a massive digital immersion art experience coming to the BMO Centre, opens this Friday.

The exhibit allows visitors a chance to get up close and personal with the artist’s work through larger-than-life projections of his paintings.

Beyond Van Gogh features over 300 iconic works created by Vincent Van Gogh, taking visitors into a three-dimensional world to explore art in a completely unique way.

Projections swirl across the walls and floor of the moving gallery, giving visitors a truly 360° view. To round out this experience of the senses, the exhibit is accompanied by Van Gogh’s own words set to a symphonic score.

If you’re eagerly awaiting your chance to visit the installation, or are on the fence about snagging tickets, here’s a sneak peek at what Calgary’s Beyond Van Gogh exhibit has to offer.

This completely immersive exhibit was designed by Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio.

The event was originally slated to run from June 3 to August 29 at the “Starry Night Pavilion” at McMahon Stadium, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

After working with local health authorities, Beyond Van Gogh postponed its opening, and will now be making its Canadian debut this summer at the BMO Centre on Stampede Park.

Ticket prices start at $33.99 for adults and $27.99 for children and can be purchased online. For the truly dedicated appreciators of Vincent Van Gogh, VIP experiences are also available at $93.99.

The exhibition officially opens at the BMO Centre on Friday, July 30.

When: July 30 to August 29

Where: The BMO Centre on Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE)

Tickets: $33.99 for adults, available now

With files from Vincent Plana