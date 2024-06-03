8 terrific things to do in Calgary this week: June 3 to 7

If you’re looking for the perfect way to let loose this week, there are some terrific events around Calgary that are sure to help you unwind.

From a brand-new exhibit at Telus Spark that includes some pretty funky machine-made sweets to a dance class where you can bust out your boldest Bollywood moves, these are the events to add to your calendar this week.

AI More Thank Human at Telus Spark

What: If you’re like most people these days and have a growing interest in AI, this exhibit at Telus Spark will answer all your burning questions (and make it fun). Learn all about its history, challenges, and possibilities, and hop on a robot roller coaster or grab cotton candy in a variety of colourful shapes made by a machine!

When: June 1 to September 8

Where: Telus Spark – 220 20 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: General admission is $26 and can be purchased here

Try a Bollywood dance class

What: Break out of your comfort zone and have a blast at this Bollywood dance class this week. It’s an inclusive environment that supports body positivity, so head on down without fear of judgement and get ready to have fun!

When: June 6 from 7 to 8 pm

Where: Philips Business Park – 6020 2nd Street SE #B17

Price: $20 plus ticketing fees and can be purchased online here

Roller Skating at House of Skate

What: Calgary’s dedicated roller skating rink is a great place to get funky and have some laughs this week. Get ready to lace up and party under the bright lights at House of Skate.

When: Various times; click here for a full schedule

Where: 42 Highfield — 1100 42nd Avenue SE

Tickets: Prices range from $12 to $18 and can be purchased here

Alexander Stewart in concert

What: Alexander Stewart is bringing his Bleeding Hearts tour to a Calgary stage this week if you’re dying to see hits like “I Wish You Woulda Cheated” and “Birthday Cake” live. If you want to see a list of all the big names coming to Calgary this month, we’ve got you covered with our roundup here.

When: June 3 at 7 pm

Where: Commonwealth Bar & Stage — 731 10th Avenue SW

Price: Starting at $33.36 and can be purchased online here

Drag Race Trivia Night at The Confluence

What: This adults-only drag night at the Confluence will have you competing against old and new friends for prizes (or the sheer empowerment of showing off your nerdy knowledge!).

When: June 7 at 6:30 pm

Where: The Confluence

Price: $25 per team of four to six people and can be purchased here

Violins of Hope

What: The National Music Centre is hosting Violins of Hope, a poignant collection of string instruments dating from before and during the Holocaust.

When: May 3 to June 13

Where: Studio Bell — 850 4th Street SE

Price: Starting at $12.60 for NMC members and can be purchased here

Curiosities and Oddities Tour at Heritage Park

What: If you’re a history nerd, this weekly behind-the-scenes tour will give you a glimpse into lesser-known histories around one of Calgary’s most popular parks. The tour will stop at several exhibits around the “Historical Village, from the Prince House to Wing Chong Laundry, and dive into the peculiar stories behind artifacts hiding in plain sight.”

When: May 29, starting at 7 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: $24.95 plus GST and can be purchased here

Downhill karting

What: Get your adrenaline pumping this week by giving downhill karting a try at the city’s 1,800-metre downhill track.

When: Open hours vary throughout the season; check them out here

Where: Winsport Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: Tickets start at $28 for two rides and can be purchased here