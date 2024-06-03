8 terrific things to do in Calgary this week: June 3 to 7
If you’re looking for the perfect way to let loose this week, there are some terrific events around Calgary that are sure to help you unwind.
From a brand-new exhibit at Telus Spark that includes some pretty funky machine-made sweets to a dance class where you can bust out your boldest Bollywood moves, these are the events to add to your calendar this week.
AI More Thank Human at Telus Spark
What: If you’re like most people these days and have a growing interest in AI, this exhibit at Telus Spark will answer all your burning questions (and make it fun). Learn all about its history, challenges, and possibilities, and hop on a robot roller coaster or grab cotton candy in a variety of colourful shapes made by a machine!
When: June 1 to September 8
Where: Telus Spark – 220 20 Saint George’s Drive NE
Price: General admission is $26 and can be purchased here
Try a Bollywood dance class
What: Break out of your comfort zone and have a blast at this Bollywood dance class this week. It’s an inclusive environment that supports body positivity, so head on down without fear of judgement and get ready to have fun!
When: June 6 from 7 to 8 pm
Where: Philips Business Park – 6020 2nd Street SE #B17
Price: $20 plus ticketing fees and can be purchased online here
Roller Skating at House of Skate
What: Calgary’s dedicated roller skating rink is a great place to get funky and have some laughs this week. Get ready to lace up and party under the bright lights at House of Skate.
When: Various times; click here for a full schedule
Where: 42 Highfield — 1100 42nd Avenue SE
Tickets: Prices range from $12 to $18 and can be purchased here
Alexander Stewart in concert
What: Alexander Stewart is bringing his Bleeding Hearts tour to a Calgary stage this week if you’re dying to see hits like “I Wish You Woulda Cheated” and “Birthday Cake” live. If you want to see a list of all the big names coming to Calgary this month, we’ve got you covered with our roundup here.
When: June 3 at 7 pm
Where: Commonwealth Bar & Stage — 731 10th Avenue SW
Price: Starting at $33.36 and can be purchased online here
Drag Race Trivia Night at The Confluence
What: This adults-only drag night at the Confluence will have you competing against old and new friends for prizes (or the sheer empowerment of showing off your nerdy knowledge!).
When: June 7 at 6:30 pm
Where: The Confluence
Price: $25 per team of four to six people and can be purchased here
Violins of Hope
What: The National Music Centre is hosting Violins of Hope, a poignant collection of string instruments dating from before and during the Holocaust.
When: May 3 to June 13
Where: Studio Bell — 850 4th Street SE
Price: Starting at $12.60 for NMC members and can be purchased here
Curiosities and Oddities Tour at Heritage Park
What: If you’re a history nerd, this weekly behind-the-scenes tour will give you a glimpse into lesser-known histories around one of Calgary’s most popular parks. The tour will stop at several exhibits around the “Historical Village, from the Prince House to Wing Chong Laundry, and dive into the peculiar stories behind artifacts hiding in plain sight.”
When: May 29, starting at 7 pm
Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Price: $24.95 plus GST and can be purchased here
Downhill karting
What: Get your adrenaline pumping this week by giving downhill karting a try at the city’s 1,800-metre downhill track.
When: Open hours vary throughout the season; check them out here
Where: Winsport Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW
Price: Tickets start at $28 for two rides and can be purchased here