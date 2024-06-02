Cast your lines: You can learn how to fly fish on the Bow River this summer

Calgary is home to an award-winning fishing spot, and there’s a new event coming to the Bow River shore this summer that will teach you how to take advantage of this local gem.

Calgary’s East Village and Culture + Entertainment District is bringing a series of events to the city throughout June and July and we can’t wait to try them all.

For the first time ever, an immersive fly fishing experience will be offered to Calgarians looking to get into the sport or refine their skills.

The Bow River was recently named one of the top fishing destinations in Canada, so it’s only fitting that the event should be hosted on the shores of St. Patrick’s Island. There will be an Indigenous Cree guide on the scene to lead you on a journey through the “tranquillity and benefits of connecting with nature through fly fishing,” according to the press release. Equipment will be provided.

If fishing isn’t quite your thing, there is another outdoor activity coming to St. Patrick’s Island as part of the summer program, birding!

Join Nature Calgary for a bird walk on the island and learn all about the variety of birds and wildlife in their natural habitat. Tickets are only $5 for two dates in June and can be purchased online here for June 9 and here for June 28.

So dust off your binoculars and rods and get ready for an awesome nature-filled summer ahead!

Intro to Fly Fishing

When: July 27, 8 am to noon

Where: St. Patrick’s Island

Price: $40 and can be purchased online here after June 2