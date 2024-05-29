Exclusively Calgarian: 8 of the best one-of-a-kind stores around the city

If the cold and rainy weather has got you down, there’s nothing like a little bit of retail therapy to get you out of a slump! If you love to support local and like finding unique items you won’t get anywhere else, Calgary has some great one-of-a-kind shops you have to check out.

No matter where you are in the city, there are some incredible local gems worth browsing.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect place to window shop or a new spot to treat yourself, here are eight of the best local shops around Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madame Premier (@madamepremier)

If you’re looking for a gift for a socially conscious friend, this is the store to find something for the person who has everything. Madam Premier is all about encouraging women and girls in politics, and the merchandise does so with a healthy dose of humour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Silk Road Spice Merchant (@silkroadspices)

The Spice Merchant carries flavours you won’t find anywhere else. Whether you’re trying out a new recipe from an exotic cookbook or looking for some culinary inspiration, this shop is sure to carry what you need. Even if you’re just browsing, The Spice Merchant is worth a visit just to breathe in the sweet aromas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plant (@plantshopyyc)

Not only is this place bursting with luscious greenery, but it also has so many cute pots to choose from! You’ll also find other local merchandise here, like greeting cards, pins, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pages Books on Kensington (@pagesbooks)

Pages is the ultimate local bookstore for book lovers, but it offers much more than just books. You’ll find rows of unique journals and sketchbooks, greeting cards, bibliophile tote bags, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gummi Boutique (@gummiboutique)

If you’re active on social media and have been salivating over the viral candy salads, you can find a variety of awesome gummies here to make your own. Follow their Instagram page to see which unique sweets are in stock each week!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slow Burn Books (@slowburn.books)

We had to throw in a second bookstore because this one’s just so unique! This specialty bookstore is your go-to spot for romance novels. You can also attend book signings, wine and cheese nights, book clubs and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recess (@recessshop)

If you love organization (or even just the idea of it), Recess has everything you need. Stationery doesn’t just have to be practical; this place is bursting with aesthetic options.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saskatoon Farm (@saskatoonfarm)

While the Saskatoon Farm is just south of city limits, it’s a great place to find made-in-Calgary goods. Whether you’re picking up plants for your garden, food for your table, or a cute handmade trinket, the vibes in this place are unmatched.