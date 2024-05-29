EventsConcerts

9 concerts we can't wait for in Calgary this June

9 concerts we can't wait for in Calgary this June
It’s set to be a great month for concerts in Calgary, as a big international artist is heading to the Dome and some funky throwback tribute bands are taking to stages around the city.

If you’re looking for some live music to jazz up your month, here are nine shows we can’t wait for in Calgary this June.

Kumar Sanu & Sadhana Sargam

When: June 2 at 7 pm
Where: WinSport Event Centre — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW
Price: Starting at $154 and can be purchased online here

Queen: It’s Kinda Magic

When: June 2 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3775 Grey Eagle Drive
Price: Starting at $86 plus fees and can be purchased online here

Alexander Stewart

When: June 3 at 7 pm
Where: Commonwealth Bar & Stage — 731 10th Avenue SW
Price: Starting at $33.36 and can be purchased online here

Little Big

When: June 5 at 7 pm
Where: Commonwealth Bar & Stage — 731 10th Avenue SW
Price: $38.22 and can be purchased online here

The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute

When: June 8 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3775 Grey Eagle Drive
Price: $54.99 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased online here

The Teskey Brothers

When: June 11 at 8 pm
Where: MacEwan Hall — 2500 University Drive NW
Price: $50.5o and can be purchased online here

Snoop Dogg

When: June 21 at 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Price: Starting at $99.50 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased online here

Headstones

When: June 22 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3775 Grey Eagle Drive
Price: Starting at $58.60 and can be purchased online here

Ziggy Alberts

When: June 25 at 8 pm
Where: MacEwan Hall — 2500 University Drive NW
Price: $45 and can be purchased online here

