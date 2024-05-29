9 concerts we can't wait for in Calgary this June

It’s set to be a great month for concerts in Calgary, as a big international artist is heading to the Dome and some funky throwback tribute bands are taking to stages around the city.
If you’re looking for some live music to jazz up your month, here are nine shows we can’t wait for in Calgary this June.
Kumar Sanu & Sadhana Sargam
When: June 2 at 7 pm
Where: WinSport Event Centre — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW
Price: Starting at $154 and can be purchased online here
Queen: It’s Kinda Magic
When: June 2 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3775 Grey Eagle Drive
Price: Starting at $86 plus fees and can be purchased online here
Alexander Stewart
When: June 3 at 7 pm
Where: Commonwealth Bar & Stage — 731 10th Avenue SW
Price: Starting at $33.36 and can be purchased online here
Little Big
When: June 5 at 7 pm
Where: Commonwealth Bar & Stage — 731 10th Avenue SW
Price: $38.22 and can be purchased online here
The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute
When: June 8 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3775 Grey Eagle Drive
Price: $54.99 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased online here
The Teskey Brothers
When: June 11 at 8 pm
Where: MacEwan Hall — 2500 University Drive NW
Price: $50.5o and can be purchased online here
Snoop Dogg
When: June 21 at 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Price: Starting at $99.50 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased online here
Headstones
When: June 22 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3775 Grey Eagle Drive
Price: Starting at $58.60 and can be purchased online here
Ziggy Alberts
When: June 25 at 8 pm
Where: MacEwan Hall — 2500 University Drive NW
Price: $45 and can be purchased online here