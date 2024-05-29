9 concerts we can't wait for in Calgary this June

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s set to be a great month for concerts in Calgary, as a big international artist is heading to the Dome and some funky throwback tribute bands are taking to stages around the city.

If you’re looking for some live music to jazz up your month, here are nine shows we can’t wait for in Calgary this June.

Kumar Sanu & Sadhana Sargam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumar Sanu (@kumarsanuofficial)

When: June 2 at 7 pm

Where: WinSport Event Centre — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: Starting at $154 and can be purchased online here

Queen: It’s Kinda Magic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic (@queeniakmshow)

When: June 2 at 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3775 Grey Eagle Drive

Price: Starting at $86 plus fees and can be purchased online here

Alexander Stewart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander Stewart (@alexanderstewart)

When: June 3 at 7 pm

Where: Commonwealth Bar & Stage — 731 10th Avenue SW

Price: Starting at $33.36 and can be purchased online here

Little Big

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LITTLE BIG (@littlebigband)

When: June 5 at 7 pm

Where: Commonwealth Bar & Stage — 731 10th Avenue SW

Price: $38.22 and can be purchased online here

The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ultimate Tribute Fab Four (@noahsierrafabfour)

When: June 8 at 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3775 Grey Eagle Drive

Price: $54.99 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased online here

The Teskey Brothers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Teskey Brothers (@theteskeybrothers)

When: June 11 at 8 pm

Where: MacEwan Hall — 2500 University Drive NW

Price: $50.5o and can be purchased online here

Snoop Dogg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gala Music (@gogalamusic)

When: June 21 at 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Price: Starting at $99.50 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased online here

Headstones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Headstones (@headstonesofficial)

When: June 22 at 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3775 Grey Eagle Drive

Price: Starting at $58.60 and can be purchased online here

Ziggy Alberts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ziggy Alberts (@ziggyalberts)

When: June 25 at 8 pm

Where: MacEwan Hall — 2500 University Drive NW

Price: $45 and can be purchased online here