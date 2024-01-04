12 awesome things to do in Calgary this weekend: January 5 to 7
Just because the holiday season is coming to an end doesn’t mean there aren’t some incredible things to do in Calgary this weekend!
From a live sand art performance to a big winter festival full of so many fun (and free) things to do, these are the events you don’t want to miss this weekend.
Sand art performance
What: Check out a mesmerizing performance of an incredible art form – sand art. Stunning creations will come to life before your eyes, and there will also be games, drinks, and interactive activities.
When: January 7, 5 to 6:30 pm
Where: Y Not Today Bingsu & Bubble Tea – 4339 Macleod Trail Southwest
Tickets: Tickets are $29.99 and can be purchased online here
Career Fair 2024
What: Start off the New Year with a new gig! This career fair is hosted as a collaboration between the International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) and the Akram Jomaa Youth Committee. It’s designed to be a platform for individuals to explore various career opportunities, connect with industry experts, and network with fellow students in the community.
When: January 6, 11 to 5 pm
Where: Sheraton Cavalier Calgary Hotel – 2620 32 Avenue Northeast Calgary
Price: FREE, but make sure to register here
Top Gunn at Jubilations Dinner Theatre
What: If you couldn’t get enough of the movie when it came out, here’s another chance to see Top Gun! Jubilations Dinner Theatre is showing this spin-off musical complete with a full-course meal, until mid-January.
When: October 28 to January 13, 2024, with various showtimes
Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — Westbrook Mall, 1002 37th Street SW
Price: Tickets start at $75.95 for adults and $49.95 for kids aged 12 and under. There is also special pricing for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online here.
Southwood Winter Fest
What: If you’re missing Christmas festivities and would love an excuse to celebrate the colder months, this free festival in Southwood is totally worth checking out. It includes free hot chocolate and skate rentals! There will also be live music, sleigh rides and more.
When: January 7, 1 to 4 pm
Where: Southwood Community Hall, 11 Sackville Drive SW
Price: FREE
Zoolights
What: It’s the final weekend to enjoy all the beautiful light displays and treats at Calgary Zoo Lights this year. You can also check out the zoo’s two new polar bears for a special bundled price!
When: Until January 7, 2024
Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE
Price: Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here
Silver and Bold at Telus Spark
What: Visit Telus Spark this week and check out this holiday celebration at the intersection of “silver bells” and silver (the metal). The centre promises that “Spark guests can reflect on the holidays while enjoying the whole science centre AG-tivated with fun experiences, delicious treats, a new Holiday Countdown experience, hands-on science experiments, robots, shopping, and so much more!”
When: November 16, 2023, to January 7, 2024
Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive NE
Price: Tickets are $19 for kids and $26 for adults and can be purchased online here
Yoga at the Confluence
What: Enjoy 90 minutes of relaxing yoga at Fort Calgary, led by Margo Dodginghorse. The class will explore the concepts of cultural appreciation vs. appropriation in a safe environment and will support participants in setting their intentions for the new year.
When: January 7, 10 to 11:30 am
Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE
Tickets: $25 plus fees and can be purchased online here
Films at the Fort
What: Fort Calgary is continuing its tradition of showing iconic films in its Burnswest Theatre. Tickets are super reasonably priced and include popcorn! This week, you’ll be able to catch Mean Girls and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off on the big screen.
When: Saturdays in November
Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE
Price: $12 plus tax and can be purchased online here
Lions Festival of Lights
What: The Lions Festival of Lights is an annual tradition for many Calgarians who enjoy the festive sight at Confederation Park. While many of the seasonal light displays closed on December 31, this one is on until Monday so don’t miss it!
When: November 25, 2023, to January 8, 2024
Where: 14th Street NW & 24th Avenue NW
Price: FREE
Banff Nightrise
What: Banff Gondola has transformed into a winter wonderland with the peak of Sulphur Mountain dressed in ambient lighting. The whole experience brings the stories of the Rockies to life. We checked it out for ourselves and couldn’t get enough of the immersive experience and the incredible food at Sky Bistro.
When: November 18, 2023, to March 30, 2024
Where: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff
Price: Tickets start at $58 and can be purchased online here
Skating
What: It’s been a warm winter in Calgary, which has forced many popular skating rinks to stay closed, but fortunately, Olympic Plaza has stayed open! If you don’t have your own skates, that’s okay too; there are cheap rentals available at the Plaza.
When: 10 am to 9 pm
Where: Olympic Plaza — 228 8th Avenue SE
Price: FREE
Blood, Sweat, and Tears: Canadian Military Medicine
What: This exhibition showcases Canada’s military medical history from the 19th century to modern times. The exhibit features personal artifacts and oral histories of the men and women who have tended to the wounded in Canada’s military history.
Canadian stretcher-bearers, medics, nurses, doctors, surgeons, and other medical personnel have played an essential role in the country’s military, especially in the First and Second World Wars, where over 138,000 and 53,000 were wounded, respectively.
Blood, Sweat, and Tears will display pieces from all over Canada, including three Victoria Crosses on loan from the Canadian War Museum. The exhibit covers battlefield medicine from initial first aid through recovery and features a significant section on PTSD.
When: On until March 3, 2024
Where: Military Museums – 4520 Crowchild Trail SW
Price: Free to $15. You can buy your tickets online here.