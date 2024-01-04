12 awesome things to do in Calgary this weekend: January 5 to 7

Just because the holiday season is coming to an end doesn’t mean there aren’t some incredible things to do in Calgary this weekend!

From a live sand art performance to a big winter festival full of so many fun (and free) things to do, these are the events you don’t want to miss this weekend.

Sand art performance

What: Check out a mesmerizing performance of an incredible art form – sand art. Stunning creations will come to life before your eyes, and there will also be games, drinks, and interactive activities.

When: January 7, 5 to 6:30 pm

Where: Y Not Today Bingsu & Bubble Tea – 4339 Macleod Trail Southwest

Tickets: Tickets are $29.99 and can be purchased online here

Career Fair 2024

What: Start off the New Year with a new gig! This career fair is hosted as a collaboration between the International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) and the Akram Jomaa Youth Committee. It’s designed to be a platform for individuals to explore various career opportunities, connect with industry experts, and network with fellow students in the community.

When: January 6, 11 to 5 pm

Where: Sheraton Cavalier Calgary Hotel – 2620 32 Avenue Northeast Calgary

Price: FREE, but make sure to register here

Top Gunn at Jubilations Dinner Theatre

What: If you couldn’t get enough of the movie when it came out, here’s another chance to see Top Gun! Jubilations Dinner Theatre is showing this spin-off musical complete with a full-course meal, until mid-January.

When: October 28 to January 13, 2024, with various showtimes

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — Westbrook Mall, 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 for adults and $49.95 for kids aged 12 and under. There is also special pricing for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Southwood Winter Fest

What: If you’re missing Christmas festivities and would love an excuse to celebrate the colder months, this free festival in Southwood is totally worth checking out. It includes free hot chocolate and skate rentals! There will also be live music, sleigh rides and more.

When: January 7, 1 to 4 pm

Where: Southwood Community Hall, 11 Sackville Drive SW

Price: FREE

Zoolights

What: It’s the final weekend to enjoy all the beautiful light displays and treats at Calgary Zoo Lights this year. You can also check out the zoo’s two new polar bears for a special bundled price!

When: Until January 7, 2024

Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here

Silver and Bold at Telus Spark

What: Visit Telus Spark this week and check out this holiday celebration at the intersection of “silver bells” and silver (the metal). The centre promises that “Spark guests can reflect on the holidays while enjoying the whole science centre AG-tivated with fun experiences, delicious treats, a new Holiday Countdown experience, hands-on science experiments, robots, shopping, and so much more!”

When: November 16, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $19 for kids and $26 for adults and can be purchased online here

Yoga at the Confluence

What: Enjoy 90 minutes of relaxing yoga at Fort Calgary, led by Margo Dodginghorse. The class will explore the concepts of cultural appreciation vs. appropriation in a safe environment and will support participants in setting their intentions for the new year.

When: January 7, 10 to 11:30 am

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Tickets: $25 plus fees and can be purchased online here

Films at the Fort

What: Fort Calgary is continuing its tradition of showing iconic films in its Burnswest Theatre. Tickets are super reasonably priced and include popcorn! This week, you’ll be able to catch Mean Girls and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off on the big screen.

When: Saturdays in November

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $12 plus tax and can be purchased online here

Lions Festival of Lights

What: The Lions Festival of Lights is an annual tradition for many Calgarians who enjoy the festive sight at Confederation Park. While many of the seasonal light displays closed on December 31, this one is on until Monday so don’t miss it!

When: November 25, 2023, to January 8, 2024

Where: 14th Street NW & 24th Avenue NW

Price: FREE

Banff Nightrise

What: Banff Gondola has transformed into a winter wonderland with the peak of Sulphur Mountain dressed in ambient lighting. The whole experience brings the stories of the Rockies to life. We checked it out for ourselves and couldn’t get enough of the immersive experience and the incredible food at Sky Bistro.

When: November 18, 2023, to March 30, 2024

Where: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff

Price: Tickets start at $58 and can be purchased online here