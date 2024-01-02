13 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Calgary this January

If you’ve been looking to switch careers or land a new part-time side hustle, there are plenty of job opportunities around Calgary right now!

With New Year’s resolutions top of mind for many people, there’s no better time to start looking (and applying).

Here are 13 companies with some awesome gigs up for grabs right now.

Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

Who: The Calgary Zoo is a popular destination for tourists and Calgarians alike. It’s a great attraction but also heavily involved in conservation work if you’re passionate about animals. Who doesn’t want a chance to work in the same place as Calgary’s new polar bears?

Jobs: There are currently two jobs open in animal care, health and welfare and brand and engagement.

More: For more information and to see what other jobs are available, click here.

City of Calgary

Who: The City of Calgary is responsible for ensuring our city’s day-to-day operations run smoothly and effectively. There are many jobs available throughout the city that require many different kinds of expertise. You could find the perfect fit for you!

Jobs: The City of Calgary is hiring for almost 50 jobs across departments, including a swim instructor and senior planner.

More: For more information and to apply, check out its website here.

Holt Renfrew

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holt Renfrew (@holtrenfrew)

Who: Holt Renfrew is a Canadian luxury department store that has been in business since 1837! It is a hub for beauty and fashion, so if either of those is your thing, this could be a great foot in the industry’s door.

Jobs: Holt Renfrew is hiring for a marketing coordinator in Calgary.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

Best Buy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane (@janegrewal)

Who: Best Buy’s mission is to “connect youth with technology to inspire, motivate, and empower their education.” If you love technology and have knowledge you could share with others, you might find working at Best Buy a fulfilling opportunity.

Jobs: There are three positions open at Best Buy at two locations in Calgary, including a retail store manager and a senior home theatre associate.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

McDonald’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McDonald’s 🇨🇦 (@mcdonaldscanada)

Who: McDonald’s is the world’s largest fast-food chain and is well known for its worker benefits programs, including healthcare, retirement funds, and parental leave.

Jobs: Dozens of jobs are open at McDonald’s locations across Calgary, including part-time and full-time positions.

More: To learn more about the various jobs on offer and to apply, check out its website here.

PetSmart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PetSmart Canada (@petsmartcanada)

Who: If there are any animal lovers looking for a job in the city, there are some great opportunities at PetSmart – well over 100! PetSmart is an American pet superstore chain with over 1,660 locations across North America. Its website says, “From dressing in matching costumes to finding the perfect treats and toys, we innovate solutions and unique, must-have products to create more ways for pets to be a part of our everyday lives.”

Jobs: There are well over one hundred positions listed in Calgary, from pet groomers to sales associates and a combination of part-time and full-time positions.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

Pet Valu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikko the White Morkie 🇨🇦 | Dog Model (@mikkomorkie)

Who: If you want to increase your chances of landing a gig working with animals, consider applying to Pet Valu, too! With almost 40 years in the business and around 600 stores across Canada, it has helped adopt more than 32,000 pets.

Jobs: There are seven job openings at the two locations in Calgary, including a sales associate.

More: For more information on the jobs available and to apply, click here.

Earls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earls Kitchen + Bar (@earlsrestaurant)

Who: Earls is a popular Canadian restaurant with head offices in Vancouver. It is a family-run business founded in 1982 by a father and son duo. There are 71 locations across North America, so whether you’d like to stay in Calgary or explore the continent a bit, these fall job opportunities could be a great way in.

Jobs: There are tons of jobs available across the city. Whether you’d like to work directly with food as a sous chef or drinks as a bartender, or maybe you have management experience, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to choose from.

More: Explore different locations and job opportunities here.

Calgary International Airport

Who: The Calgary International Airport has a couple of great job opportunities available this month – perfect if you’re looking for a place to help you set those travel goals.

Jobs: There are two full-time positions open.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

WestJet

Who: The Canadian-based airline is well known all over the world, and some of the jobs could even help you see the world! With flights across the globe, WestJet offers more than 700 flights per day and has over 180 aircraft. It is “Authentically Canadian. Uniquely WestJet.”

Jobs: There are 15 jobs available across a variety of backgrounds, ranging from a UX designer to an accountant.

More: To view the full list of jobs, click here.

Bath & Body Works

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bath & Body Works (@bathandbodyworks)

Who: Bath & Body Works is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers, loved for its candles, soaps, and lotions. There are more than 1,600 retail locations in the US, more than 400 stores and 30+ e-commerce sites worldwide.

Jobs: Bath & Body Works is looking for seasonal sales associate positions at five malls across the city.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

Alberta Health Services

Who: If you’re passionate about the health and support of your fellow Albertans, you might find purpose in working for Alberta Health Services (AHS). With good benefits on offer, you’ll hopefully find fulfillment in helping others and being supported by a good company.

Jobs: AHS is offering tons of career opportunities for clinical, support services, and corporate professionals. You don’t necessarily need a medical degree to work for AHS – there are also positions available in food services.

More: For the full list of dozens of jobs, click here.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation

Who: If sports are your thing, look no further than these job openings this month with the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation. If you’ve been looking to move from spectator to career professional in this dynamic industry, this could be the opportunity for you.

Jobs: Calgary Sports and Entertainment is looking for a catering server, concessions attendant and bartender, among other positions.

More: For a full list of positions and to apply, click here.