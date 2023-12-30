Incredible dream jobs in the mountains being hired for in Alberta right now

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to escape to the mountains in 2024, these awesome gigs will help get you there.

Whether you’re looking for something creative or outdoorsy, there are some incredible jobs requiring both skill sets (and even a combination of the two). They also pay above minimum wage, so you don’t have to sacrifice perks.

From snowmaker to sushi chef, these are some of the best positions available in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains.

Snowmaker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mt. Norquay (@mtnorquay)

What: Not only does this sound like a magical job, but if you love being out on the hill, it truly is a perfect job! The job responsibilities for this role include setting up snow guns and operating ATVs and snowmobiles.

There are tons of benefits, including a free hill pass, tubing, and chair lift access!

Where: Mount Norquay – 2 Mt Norquay Road Banff

Salary: $18 to $22 an hour

Learn more: To learn more and apply, click here

Sushi chef

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoku Izakaya (@shokubanff)

What: A popular restaurant in Banff is urgently hiring a sushi chef. Shoku Izakaya is Banff’s first Japanese Pub and was voted Banff’s best new restaurant by the Rocky Mountain Outlook’s “Best of Banff” readership survey. It’s also a great place to grab an incredible cocktail in the world-famous mountain town!

Where: Shoku Izakaya – 304 Caribou Street Banff

Salary: Starting at $20 an hour

Learn more: To learn more and apply, click here

Freelance copywriter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ikon Pass (@ikonpass)

What: If writing is your thing and you love extreme sports, this job is going to blow your mind! CMH Heli-Skiing is hiring a freelance copywriter to start in mid-January.

It’s the company that invented the sport that drops eager skiers off at the top of hard-to-reach peaks so they can enjoy gliding down the epic mountainsides.

The company doesn’t list the starting salary, but it does say it comes with some awesome perks- including discounts and opportunities to heli-hike!

Not only does this look like a super sick gig, but it’s also remote! The position is for an 8-month contract with the possibility of an extension.

Where: Remote

Learn more: To learn more and apply, click here

Baker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bear’s Paw Bakery ®️ (@bearspawbakery)

What: There’s nothing sweeter than working at a cute bakery in one of the most beautiful towns in the province. Bear’s Paw Bakery is looking for two full-time bakers to apply their culinary skills to the popular spot as soon as possible.

Where: Bear’s Paw Bakery – 4 Pyramid Lake Road, Jasper

Salary: $17 an hour

Learn more: To learn more and apply, click here

Painter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity (@banffcentre)

What: The Banff Centre is a world-renowned organization specializing in arts, culture, and creativity. It’s located on Tunnel Mountain in Banff with picturesque views of the town and surrounding mountain area. It offers a mix of both courses to advance various creative skill sets and paid opportunities that include employee housing.

They are currently hiring for a painter but are also looking for an admissions and registration coordinator, marketing officer, production manager and program manager.

Where: Banff Centre – 107 Tunnel Mountain Drive, Banff

Learn more: To learn more about which opportunities are currently available and to apply, click here.