12 awesome things to do in Calgary this weekend: December 29 to 31

Whether you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve or want to check out a holiday favourite before it’s gone for the year, there are so many awesome things to see in Calgary this year!

Zoo Year’s Eve

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Ring in the New Year at the Calgary Zoo this year! If you want an earlier night, you can head over between 5 and 9 pm for a family-friendly event that includes multiple countdowns or if you plan on staying out until the end of the year, there’s also an adult-only event until midnight!

When: December 31 from 5 pm to midnight

Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here

Zoolights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: You don’t have to visit on New Year’s to enjoy the festive lights displays, treats, and polar bears at the zoo this year! Zoolights is open this weekend and into the first week of January.

When: Until January 7, 2024

Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here

NYE at the Fairmont Palliser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Palliser (@fairmontpalliser)

What: There is nothing classier than one of Calgary’s top (and historic) hotels — the Fairmont Palliser. Ring in 2024 with a formal dinner social at the Hawthorn with a two-hour limo ride included!

When: Dinner at 7:30 and the limo ride at 10:15 pm

Where: Fairmont Palliser – 133 9th Avenue SW

Price: $38 per person and doesn’t include food or drink. Tickets can be purchased online here

Check out the residential light displays around YYC

What: There are still a few days left until the new year which means most people still have their Christmas lights out. There are so many incredible light displays around the city this year you don’t want to miss, and we did a roundup (including addresses) of six of them here. There is even one with photo ops, a Santa mailbox, food bank donations, and more!

When: Various times, but many close around 10, so don’t head out too late!

Where: You can check out a list of addresses on a local residential light display registry, Lighten UP Calgary, or visit the ones we checked out.

Price: FREE

Silver and Bold at Telus Spark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: Visit Telus Spark this weekend and check out this holiday celebration at the intersection of “silver bells” and silver (the metal). There is also a special “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration on December 31. The centre promises that “Spark guests can reflect on the holidays while enjoying the whole science centre AG-tivated with fun experiences, delicious treats, a new Holiday Countdown experience, hands-on science experiments, robots, shopping, and so much more!”

When: Until January 7, 2024

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $19 for kids and $26 for adults and can be purchased online here

NYE at Village Brewery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Village Brewery (@villagebrewery)

What: Celebrate the eve of New Year’s Eve at Village Brewery! There will be live music performed by Julius Sumner Miller and Guest Amy Nelson. You can choose to dress up or dress down and maybe even try out your NYE outfit.

When: December 30, 8 to 11:30 pm

Where: Village Brewery – 5000 12A Street SE

Price: $10 and can be purchased online here

Under the Sea at the Sheraton Cavalier View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheraton Suites Calgary Eau Claire (@sheratoncalgary)

What: Dinner, dancing, and a champagne toast! This is a fun-themed event with money raised going to charity. There will be a silent auction, with proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House during the evening. Tickets don’t include the cost of alcohol but they do cover the champagne toast.

When: December 31 starting at 5:30 pm

Where: Sheraton Cavalier Calgary Hotel – 2620 32nd Avenue NE

Price: $95 per person and can be purchased online here

Mountaintop Christmas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff & Lake Louise Tourism (@banff_lakelouise)

What: The Gondola in Banff is getting even more magical this winter with Christmas surprises waiting at the top of Sulphur Mountain. This special Christmas ride features a Santa Claus photo op on top of the world, holiday crafts and cookie decorating, holiday movie screenings, and more.

Where: Banff Gondola Upper Terminal

When: Saturdays and Sundays from December 2 to 24, and daily from December 25 to 30.

Price: Tickets are around $60, kids ride free before noon. You can book your tickets here.

In Search of Christmas Spirit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Banff Springs (@fairmontbanff)

What: Local Indigenous artist Jason Carter designed a unique multisensory light trail for visitors to enjoy. It’s an immersive experience that tells the story of the wildlife of Banff National Park. The trail is complete with illuminated sculptures and captivating sound effects.

When: Select dates from November 17 to December 31, from 4:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Cascade of Time Garden – Cave Avenue, Banff

Price: Free, but tickets are required and can be purchased online here.

Hot Chocolate Trail

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @troymart

What: If you’ve got a sweet tooth and are looking for a way to stay warm during the cold winter months while you walk through Banff, you’ll want to grab one of the incredible limited hot chocolates offered this year. For a full list of participating spots and hot chocolate offerings, click here.

Where: Restaurants and cafés throughout Banff

When: Until December 31

Price: Varies

Christmas at the Castle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Banff Springs (@fairmontbanff)

What: Fairmont Banff Springs is throwing its annual Christmas at the Castle programming for both guests and visitors to the world-famous hotel. There will be holiday events, activities, exclusive dining experiences, and a performance of A Christmas Carol. Visitors who aren’t staying at the hotel can purchase tickets for the Journey to the North Pole event, with all proceeds going to charity.

When: Until December 31

Where: Fairmont Banff Springs, 405 Spray Avenue

Price: Tickets to the Journey to the North Pole can be purchased online here

Glow Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glow Calgary (@glow_calgary)

What: With over 90,000 square feet of illuminated spaces, Glow Calgary will definitely be a worthwhile Christmas spectacle this year.

When: Until December 31

Where: Nutrien Western Event Centre – 1800 Stampede Trail SE

Price: General admission is $22.99 plus tax and fees, and tickets can be purchased online here