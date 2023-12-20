Record-shattering: Calgary sees its warmest December in 140 years

It’s been the warmest December in Calgary in 140 years and the city is on track to break another major weather record this year.

Alysa Pederson with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) told Daily Hive it has been the warmest December in Calgary on record so far. The average temperature for the month is sitting at 0.1ºC, which is about seven degrees higher than the normal average for this time of year.

It’s possible that could change if we get some colder days to end the month, but so far, the forecast is showing mostly sun and temperatures above 0ºC. Calgarians might have to prepare for a brown Christmas this year.

It’s not abnormal for the city to see some warm days in December, but the consistent warmth makes it different from other years.

‘Typically a normal Alberta pattern in December is we might start off the month warm but then usually around Christmas we get that deep freeze coming in, this year, we’re not having that, which is why it feels so strange. ” says Pederson.

There are several factors leading to the high temperatures, including a ridging weather pattern that is bringing in a southerly airflow, and the fact that it’s an El Niño year.

Climate change also plays a role when looking at year-to-year numbers, according to Pederson.

With a few days left to go for 2023, the final numbers for the year have not been released; however, so far, every month this year has had abnormally high temperatures. We’re on track to have the third warmest year in Alberta, and one of the warmest across Canada as well.