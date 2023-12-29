Here's what is open and closed in Calgary for New Year's Eve this year

There are so many celebrations happening around Calgary this year to ring in the New Year, which means there are also closures around the city to watch for.

If you’re still planning your journey to the festivities, the adjusted CTrain schedule could be helpful and if you’re still not sure what to do there are some awesome things to look forward to.

Whatever your plans, make sure you know what’s open and closed around Calgary this year so nothing disrupts the festivities!

Calgary Public Library

Library locations across Calgary will be hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations during the day on December 31 until 4 pm. For a list of locations and more information click here.

Libraries will be closed all day on January 1.

City of Calgary Services

All landfills will be closed in the city for New Year’s. To see their scheduled hours, click here.

Road and train closures

Calgary Transit will be extending its hours on New Year’s Eve so it’s easier to get around.

During the firework display, Crescent Road NW from 4th Street NW to 1st Street NW will be closed from 10 pm on New Year’s Eve until 1 am on January 1.

Canada Post

Canada Post will be closed on Monday, January 1st. There will be no collection or delivery of mail on that day.

Malls

Malls across the city will either be closed or close early to celebrate New Year’s. Many malls like Chinook Centre and Southcentre will be open on December 31, closing around 5 pm for the evening. Southcentre will be closed for New Year’s Day but Chinook, Market Mall, and CrossIron Mills will be open, however, they will close early at 6 pm.

Leisure Centres

Southland Leisure Centre will be closed Sunday, January 1.

Village Square Leisure Centre will be closed Sunday, January 1.

Grocery and liquor stores

Grocery and liquor stores across Calgary are generally open for New Year’s Day; however, some may have adjusted hours. We advise checking with your favourite location to confirm operations.

Activities

If you’re still deciding what to do there are a lot of iconic spots in Calgary open late for special festivities to ring in the New Year.

Olympic Plaza skating will be open until midnight so you can get on the ice and enjoy the city’s firework display at the heart of Calgary.

Celebrate “Zoo Year’s Eve” at the Calgary Zoo with both adult-only and family-friendly celebrations to enjoy before the New Year’s Eve countdown.

If you have little ones who struggle to stay up for the official countdown, Telus Spark will also be throwing a festive party and countdown to noon you won’t want to miss!