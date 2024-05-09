8 incredible things to do in Calgary this weekend: May 10 to 12
It’s going to be the warmest weekend of the year (so far) in Calgary, just in time for Mother’s Day and there are so many incredible things happening around the city.
Whether you’re looking for the perfect Mother’s Day activity or are searching for a way to get out and enjoy the sun, you’ll find something worth checking out on this list of things happening in Calgary this weekend.
Calgary Sneaker Swap
What: If you have some used sneakers lying around and are looking around for some new ones, you’ll want to check out this awesome sneaker swap event happening in Calgary this weekend!
When: May 11 from noon to 5 pm
Where: The Chinese Cultural Centre – 197 1st Street SW
Price: Starting at $5 and can be purchased online here
Highland Cow Paint Night
What: Get your creative skills going with this Mother’s Day paint night at the Canadian Brewhouse! Instructors will help you guide you through the process of creating each of your very own masterpieces. Organizers recommend arriving 15 minutes ahead of time to order some delicious treats and drinks from the bar.
When: May 11, 6 to 8:30 pm
Where: The Canadian Brewhouse — 3953 University Avenue Northwest, Calgary
Price: $45 plus ticket fees and can be purchased online here
Mother’s Day Brunch at the Fairmont
What: If you’re really looking for a way to spoil your mom, there’s no fancier place to do it than the Fairmont Palliser. Enjoy a morning of luxury at the hotel’s restaurant, the Hawthorn, for a full Sunday buffet that includes a made-to-order omelet station, carving stations, seafood presentations, and a sweet table of decadent desserts.
If you really want to go all out, you can book a special Mother’s Day stay for her any time during May. This stay will include deluxe accommodations, such as a $100 credit at the hotel spa, a bottle of sparkling wine, and a sweet treat to welcome her into her room.
When: Sunday, May 8, between 10 am and 2 pm
Where: Fairmont Palliser — 133 9th Avenue SW
Price: $119 per person or $59 for kids 12 and under and can be purchased online here
Murder Mystery at Heritage Park
What: Solve an early 20th-century murder mystery while enjoying a three-course meal at historic Heritage Park. The scene is set in 1910, and the Alberta Central Railway is building a railroad across the middle of the province. You’ll have the chance to question suspects while taking notes on your notepad.
When: April 26 to 27 and May 3, 4, 10 and 11
Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Price: $120 plus GST and can be reserved by calling guest services at 403-268-8500
Check out an exhibit at Contemporary Calgary
What: There are a bunch of awesome exhibits at Contemporary Calgary this weekend, from Winnie Truong’s “Curious Nature” to Anton Ginzburg’s “Surface.” Not only that, but it also offers affordable admission and a way to give back to local artists.
When: Wednesday to Friday, noon to 7 pm; Sunday, noon to 5 pm; closed on Monday and Tuesday
Where: Contemporary Calgary – 701 11th Street SW
Price: $12 for a single admission
Catch a throwback movie at the Confluence
What: Calling all D&D nerds, Dungeons and Dragons will be playing at The Confluence this weekend. Tickets are super reasonably priced and include popcorn!
When: May 11 from 6:30 to 9 pm
Where: The Confluence — 750 9th Avenue SE
Price: $12 plus tax and can be purchased here
Rock the Nation at the National Music Centre
