The warmest weekend of the year is just around the corner for Calgary

Calgarians can finally look forward to basking in the sun with this year’s warmest weekend just around the corner.

With an expected high of 25°C on Sunday, patio season could finally be in full swing.

Terri Lang with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) told Daily Hive that while those estimates might be a little optimistic, it is still going to be the hottest weekend of 2024 so far.

“25°C might be a little optimistic, but certainly low to mid-20s looks realistic.”

Before we reach those highs, though, the province is in store for a whole lot of rain, which is actually good news for the area with a drought looming large.

“There’s a big soaker underway for much of Alberta this week. This is going to be a doozy, a drought drencher, not a drought buster. It will help tremendously just because the rainfall amounts that are forecasted are fairly significant.”

While it won’t end the drought, knowing there is rain on the way might help ease the anxiety of many locals. So get out your sun hats and enjoy the warm temperatures worry-free this weekend.