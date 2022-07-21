12 things to do in Calgary this weekend: July 22 to 24

Stampede is behind us but a lot of festivals are going to keep the summer party vibes going. Plus a couple of great experiences at the zoo.

Here are 12 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

See more live music than you can handle at Folk Fest!

What: If you are missing live music after the Stampede, The Calgary Folk Music Festival will give you your fix. Over 70 artists from around the world make their way to Calgary for the four-day event at Prince’s Island Park.

When: July 21 to July 24

Where: Prince’s Island Park – 698 Eau Claire Ave SW

Cost: One-day passes start at $75, four-day passes are $210

Take in a great show and meal with Divas Opera Bella Italia

What: Divas Opera is back with Bella Italia featuring a full-length, all-Italian performance. Pianist Mimi Park and the Bridgeland Quartet join forces with Divas Opera for an unforgettable night. Roma Catering will provide a three-course meal during the event.

When: Friday, July 22

Time: Cocktails at 6 pm, Concert at 7:30 pm

Where: The Calgary Italian Cultural Centre – 416 1st Avenue NE

Cost: $80

Enjoy a weekend with your furry friends at Pet-a-Palooza

What: A full weekend of dog-related activities takes over Eau Claire. There is puppy yoga, Corgi races, and a pool party. Plus, get everything you need to spoil your pooch at home with a number of local vendors. Also, treat your dog to a drive-thru puppuchino.

When: July 23 to July 24

Time: July 23, 1o am to 4 pm; July 24, 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Eau Claire Market – 200 Barclay Parade SW

Cost: Free to enter

Celebrate the return of a tradition with the Wings Over Springbank Airshow

What: The Canadian Forces’ Snowbirds will take to the sky with their legendary formation flying at the Wings Over Springbank Airshow! You can also see the Northern Stars led by airshow legend, Brent Handy. The F18 Demo Team will showcase Canada’s leading multi-mission fighter jet in its operational grey colour palette in recognition of their 2022 theme, “Fighter Operations at Home and Abroad.”

When: July 23 to 24

Where: Springbank Airport – 175 Maclaurin Drive

Time: 10 am both days

Cost: $32 per adult, $22 per child

Enjoy some eastern hospitality with the Sustainable Boil at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo

What: Calling all seafood lovers! The Calgary Zoo is bringing a bit of the east coast to our doorstep with a good ole east coast seafood boil at the Wilder Institute. With a laid-back atmosphere, good food, good music, and good company, we have all the makings of our very own “kitchen party” — without the kitchen of course. Dining on sustainable seafood has never sounded better!

When: Sunday, July 24

Time: The zoo opens at noon, dinner seating times are 5 pm and 7 pm until 9 pm

Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Cost: Adults $69, Children $45

See the world-famous Hamilton

What: This is your chance to be in the room where it happens! With music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, check out the story of Alexander Hamilton all month at the Jube. See the show about the revolution that started a revolution of its own in musical theatre.

When: July 12 to 31

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14th Avenue NW Cost: Depends on the show

Enjoy Summer on 17th

What: The legendary 17th ave is giving everyone something to enjoy with Summer on 17th. Events like fitness in the park, live music and entertainment plus all the great stores, bars and restaurants you love on 17th ave.

When: From now until September 21

Where: 17th Avenue SW

Take part in a Theatre Calgary tradition with Shakespeare on the Go

What: The tradition returns as Theatre Calgary takes Shakespeare on the Go across the city again this year. The Merry Wives of Windsor is the feature this year for the family-friendly, easily accessible event.

When: July 8 to August 7

Where: Various locations across the city

Cost: Free (donations available)

Check out a new exhibit at Telus Spark: Luminarium

What: Imagine walking inside a larger-than-life-sized version of a kaleidoscope, or a stained-glass space full of colour and light. That is what Telus Spark is giving people with their new exhibit Luminarium. With 21 illuminated cavernous domes spread over 11,000 square feet, the inflatable light sculpture bursts with vivid natural colours that reflect off curved walls.

When: July 1 to July 31

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Cost: $29

Visit a brand new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre

What: A new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre, “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Pathfinder,” shows the evolution of one of the early innovators of digital art, beginning with the purchase of the Cree singer-songwriter’s first Macintosh computer in 1984. The travelling exhibit will be on display at Studio Bell until August 1, 2022.

When: June 3 to August 1

Time: Studio Bell is open from 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday through Sunday

Where: Studio Bell – Canada’s National Music Centre – 850 4th Street SE, Calgary

Cost: Pay-what-you-can admission

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children