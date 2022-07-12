EventsNewsSummer

The Wings Over Springbank Airshow ready to soar back after COVID delay

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Jul 12 2022, 9:22 pm
The Wings Over Springbank Airshow ready to soar back after COVID delay
CF Snowbirds/Instagram
After missing last year because of COVID, the Wings Over Springbank Airshow is ready to take flight west of Calgary once again.

The biennial event was cancelled last year due to COVID but they are excited to get back at it from July 23 to 24.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds’ will take to the sky with their legendary formation flying, as well as the Northern Stars led by airshow legend, Brent Handy. The F18 Demo Team will showcase Canada’s leading multi-mission fighter jet in its operational grey colour palette in recognition of their 2022 theme, “Fighter Operations at Home and Abroad.”

CF Snowbirds

CF Snowbirds/Instagram

The two-day event will feature a beer garden, family fun activities, and a VIP Experience including tent access, a buffet lunch, drink tickets, and a chance to meet with the stars of the show.

CF Snowbirds

Litwin Photography/Shutterstock

The Springbank Airport has been hosting this event since 2015 and has 50 hangars that support the Calgary Airport along with emergency services around Southern Alberta.

Wings Over Springbank Airshow

When: July 23 to 24
Where: Springbank Airport (175 Maclaurin Drive)
Time: 10 am both days
Cost: $32 per adult, $22 per child

