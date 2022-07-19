The Calgary Folk Music Festival just announced some pretty fantastic news for festival goers.

There is no longer any requirement that you have to stay within the beer gardens at the Calgary Folk Music Festival.

You can now consume booze anywhere within the grounds!

If you’ve ever been, you might remember that when you wanted to grab an alcoholic drink you would have to leave the stage areas and find a beer garden? This would result in possibly losing your place on the field, or worse, missing out on acts you love.

It also meant maybe just not having the option to drink back a few cold ones while your favourite artist was on stage.

That problem is no more.

As if that wasn’t enough incentive to check out this year’s fest, the lineup for the event that runs from July 21 to 24 is amazing.

Headlining performers include K’naan, Spoon, Allison Russell, Black Pumas, Courtney Barnett, Josh Ritter, Watchhouse, and The Wood Brothers, with over 50 other acts joining in on the music at the festival’s various stages.

Calgary Folk Music Festival

When: July 21 to 24

Where: Prince’s Island Park (698 Eau Claire Avenue SW, Calgary)

Tickets: On sale now

Instagram