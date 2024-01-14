7 last-minute all-inclusive vacation deals to escape the cold in Calgary

We could all use a little getaway sometimes, especially when temperatures plummet in Calgary. Luckily, some last-minute vacation deals from YYC will make us forget about enduring -31°C temps.

As we recover from the holiday expenses, the lower the cost of a vacation, the better. We have rounded up seven spots Calgarians can escape to as the winter months settle in and we kick off the first month of 2024.

So, grab your passport, and get ready to sip cocktails on the beach with our roundup of last-minute all-inclusive vacations flying out of YYC this month.

La Romana, Dominican Republic

Resort: HM Alma de Bayahibe

When: January 18 (seven days)

Cost: $1,285 per person

Mazatlán, Mexico

Resort: El Cid Castilla Beach

When: January 19 (seven days)

Cost: $1,375 per person

Varadero, Cuba

Resort: Memories Varadero Beach Resort

When: January 16 (seven days)

Cost: $985 per person

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Resort: Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay

When: January 15 (seven days)

Cost: $1,455 per person

Los Cabos, Mexico

Resort: Riu Santa Fe

When: January 13 (seven days)

Cost: $1,265 per person

Varadero, Cuba

Resort: Grand Memories Varadero

When: January 16 (seven days)

Cost: $1,115 per person

Riviera Maya, Mexico

Resort: Bluebay Grand Esmeralda

When: January 14 (seven days)

Cost: $1,255 per person

How to book these flight deals

Visit the Sunwing website and select “last minute vacation deals” under the “Vacation Deals” tab. Select Calgary (YYC) in the list of cities. Choose a package that works best for you with the lowest fares.

Safe travels!