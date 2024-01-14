7 last-minute all-inclusive vacation deals to escape the cold in Calgary
We could all use a little getaway sometimes, especially when temperatures plummet in Calgary. Luckily, some last-minute vacation deals from YYC will make us forget about enduring -31°C temps.
As we recover from the holiday expenses, the lower the cost of a vacation, the better. We have rounded up seven spots Calgarians can escape to as the winter months settle in and we kick off the first month of 2024.
So, grab your passport, and get ready to sip cocktails on the beach with our roundup of last-minute all-inclusive vacations flying out of YYC this month.
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Resort: HM Alma de Bayahibe
When: January 18 (seven days)
Cost: $1,285 per person
Mazatlán, Mexico
Resort: El Cid Castilla Beach
When: January 19 (seven days)
Cost: $1,375 per person
Varadero, Cuba
Resort: Memories Varadero Beach Resort
When: January 16 (seven days)
Cost: $985 per person
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Resort: Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay
When: January 15 (seven days)
Cost: $1,455 per person
Los Cabos, Mexico
Resort: Riu Santa Fe
When: January 13 (seven days)
Cost: $1,265 per person
Varadero, Cuba
Resort: Grand Memories Varadero
When: January 16 (seven days)
Cost: $1,115 per person
Riviera Maya, Mexico
Resort: Bluebay Grand Esmeralda
When: January 14 (seven days)
Cost: $1,255 per person
How to book these flight deals
- Visit the Sunwing website and select “last minute vacation deals” under the “Vacation Deals” tab.
- Select Calgary (YYC) in the list of cities.
- Choose a package that works best for you with the lowest fares.
Safe travels!