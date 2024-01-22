9 dazzling things to do in Calgary this week: January 22 to 26

A big warm-up is on the way for Calgary and while we enjoy the heat melting all the snow, there are plenty of things to enjoy in our city this workweek.

From some Calgary Flames games to learning how to make an authentic Italian pizza, here are the top things to do around the city this week.

Catch a Calgary Flames game

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Flames (@nhlflames)

What: Cheer on the Calgary Flames not once but twice this workweek as they face off against the Winnipeg Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

When: January 23 and 25

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Cost: Tickets start at $34; get them here

Wool & Wine at Fort Calgary

What: If you’re a crafter with a half-finished project, this weekly Fort Calgary activity is the perfect place to visit this November! Cozy up at the Fort for an evening of crafts and conversation (and wine, of course).

When: January 24, 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $10 plus tax and can be purchased online

Da Vinci The Exhibition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: Da Vinci The Exhibition is a hands-on exploration of Leonardo da Vinci’s life, research, and art, where guests can go beyond the canvas, exploring over 65 life-size inventions, more than 20 fine art studies, and captivating displays. If you are a fan of art, this new feature gallery is IT!

When: January 22 to May 5

Where: Telus Spark

Price:$26 for adults, $19 for youth, tickets can be purchased online

Learn how to make authentic Italian pizza

What: If you’re curious to know all about the secrets behind creating Neopolitan-style pizza, this is the class for you. You’ll get a glass of wine and a charcuterie board to snack on while you learn to shape your pizza dough, add your toppings, and learn how to cook your pizza in any kind of oven.

When: January 24, 2024

Where: Lina’s Italian Piazza – 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $70 per person; buy tickets here

Try a hot pool or sauna around Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKA City Thermal Spa (@skathermalspa)

What: With the chilly temperatures this week, nothing sounds quite as nice as a hot pool or sauna to melt into! There are so many great spots around the city, we rounded up some of the most popular ones worth checking out here.

Go skating

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karissa Hansen | YYC 📍 (@k.hansanity)

What: Now that the cold has set in, there are so many places around Calgary where you can get your skate on. From probably the most popular spot in the city — Olympic Plaza — to Bowness Park, it’s a great way to get outside and have fun in the colder months.

When: Various times

Where: Multiple rinks around Calgary, you can view them on a map here

Price: FREE

Calgary RV Expo and Sale

What: Calgarians love the outdoors, and if you are in the market for a new RV, the Calgary RV Expo & Sale touts that it has more dealers than any other show in Alberta, showcasing the latest models and “many RV dealers at the Expo will be offering discounts on brand-new units.” Score!!!

When: January 25 to 28

Where: BMO Centre

Price: $12.50, tickets can be found here

Visit the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: You won’t want to miss this furry winter attraction: the zoo’s two new polar bears! Baffin and Siku arrived in Calgary this fall, and their exhibit became open to the public on December 1. Nothing beats some time at the zoo, and with the warm temps this week, it’s a perfect outing!

When: Open from 9 am to 5 pm (seven days a week)

Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $34.95 for adults and $24.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here.

Blood, Sweat, and Tears: Canadian Military Medicine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Military Museums (@themilitarymuseums)

What: This exhibition showcases Canada’s military medical history from the 19th century to modern times. The exhibit features personal artifacts and oral histories of the men and women who have tended to the wounded in Canada’s military history.

Canadian stretcher-bearers, medics, nurses, doctors, surgeons, and other medical personnel have played an essential role in the country’s military, especially in the First and Second World Wars, where over 138,000 and 53,000 were wounded, respectively.

Blood, Sweat, and Tears will display pieces from all over Canada, including three Victoria Crosses on loan from the Canadian War Museum. The exhibit covers battlefield medicine from initial first aid through recovery and features a significant section on PTSD.

When: On until March 3, 2024

Where: Military Museums – 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Price: Free to $15. You can buy your tickets online here.