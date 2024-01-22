7 Calgary food events happening this week: January 22 to 28
Calgary is packed to the brim with exciting food events, and they just keep on coming this January.
From new bar openings and tropical pop-ups to exciting brunch options, there’s so much to do this week. Here are some of the best food events taking place in Calgary.
Check out this unique French bar
A night out in Paris might not be on the cards for everyone right now, but a new French-inspired bar concept is set to open in downtown Calgary. Francine’s will be serving up old-world cocktails, spirits, aperitifs, and tavern-focused French fare.
When: Opens January 25, 2024
Where: Meat & Bread – 821 1st Street SW, Calgary
Drink like you’re on vacation
Trade in the Calgary cold for some beachy vibes at the Prairie Emporium’s latest pop-up. There’ll be tons of tropical cocktails to get your hands on, including the Deep Sea Dive, with a Blue Curacao and White Rum Jell-O shot topped with fruit punch spiked soda.
When: January 25 and 26, 2024
Where: The Prairie Emporium – 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary
The Wildest Brunch
Take your brunch plans to new heights by checking out The Wilde’s brunch concept. You’ll be able to select from dozens of delicious options, from fresh-shucked oysters, Wagyu brisket, charcuterie, and pastries.
There’s also a risotto bar, a Benny bar, and a dessert station serving up fresh Crepes Suzette.
When: Every Sunday
Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: From $95 per person
Celebrate Burns Night
Celebrate Scottish poet Robbie Burns with an evening of festivities at Two House. There’ll be bagpipes, haggis, and plenty of Scotch whiskey.
When: January 25, 2024
Where: Two House Brewing Company – 1901 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Learn how to make authentic Italian pizza
If you’re curious to know all about the secrets behind creating Neopolitan-style pizza, this is the class for you. You’ll get a glass of wine and a charcuterie board to snack on while you learn to shape your pizza dough, add your toppings, and learn how to cook your pizza in any kind of oven.
When: January 24, 2024
Where: Lina’s Italian Piazza – 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: $70 per person; buy tickets here
Enjoy a breakfast buffet
Help yourself to heapings of delicious breakfast fare from buttermilk pancakes and waffles, eggs florentine, charcuterie, and cinnamon bun bread pudding at this unique brunch experience in Heritage Park’s Wainwright Hotel.
When: Every Sunday
Where: The Wainwright Hotel – Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary
Price: $33 per person
Okotoks Food Tour
If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks, and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.
When: Every Saturday
Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza
Price: $85.88 per person; buy tickets here