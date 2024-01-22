7 Calgary food events happening this week: January 22 to 28

Calgary is packed to the brim with exciting food events, and they just keep on coming this January.

From new bar openings and tropical pop-ups to exciting brunch options, there’s so much to do this week. Here are some of the best food events taking place in Calgary.

A night out in Paris might not be on the cards for everyone right now, but a new French-inspired bar concept is set to open in downtown Calgary. Francine’s will be serving up old-world cocktails, spirits, aperitifs, and tavern-focused French fare.

When: Opens January 25, 2024

Where: Meat & Bread – 821 1st Street SW, Calgary

Trade in the Calgary cold for some beachy vibes at the Prairie Emporium’s latest pop-up. There’ll be tons of tropical cocktails to get your hands on, including the Deep Sea Dive, with a Blue Curacao and White Rum Jell-O shot topped with fruit punch spiked soda.

When: January 25 and 26, 2024

Where: The Prairie Emporium – 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary

Take your brunch plans to new heights by checking out The Wilde’s brunch concept. You’ll be able to select from dozens of delicious options, from fresh-shucked oysters, Wagyu brisket, charcuterie, and pastries.

There’s also a risotto bar, a Benny bar, and a dessert station serving up fresh Crepes Suzette.

When: Every Sunday

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: From $95 per person

Celebrate Scottish poet Robbie Burns with an evening of festivities at Two House. There’ll be bagpipes, haggis, and plenty of Scotch whiskey.

When: January 25, 2024

Where: Two House Brewing Company – 1901 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Learn how to make authentic Italian pizza

If you’re curious to know all about the secrets behind creating Neopolitan-style pizza, this is the class for you. You’ll get a glass of wine and a charcuterie board to snack on while you learn to shape your pizza dough, add your toppings, and learn how to cook your pizza in any kind of oven.

When: January 24, 2024

Where: Lina’s Italian Piazza – 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $70 per person; buy tickets here

Help yourself to heapings of delicious breakfast fare from buttermilk pancakes and waffles, eggs florentine, charcuterie, and cinnamon bun bread pudding at this unique brunch experience in Heritage Park’s Wainwright Hotel.

When: Every Sunday

Where: The Wainwright Hotel – Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $33 per person

Okotoks Food Tour

If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks, and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.

When: Every Saturday

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: $85.88 per person; buy tickets here