Winter's retreat: Calgary forecast to sit in the TEENS this weekend

Jan 22 2024, 5:05 pm
After enduring some bitter cold and snow this month, Calgary is set to see a major warm-up as temperatures surge into the teens this upcoming weekend.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the only day this week below zero is today, January 22, with a daytime high of -7°C, with a warmer overnight low of -6°C.

The rest of the workweek is smooth sailing, with Tuesday reaching 6°C and overnight lows not even dipping below zero starting Wednesday night. What a total turnaround from temperatures we were seeing across the province just last weekend, phew!

The weekend is shaping up to be a wild one as we creep into the final days of January, with both Saturday and Sunday forecast to reach a balmy high of 15°C.

calgary forecast weekend

Environment and Climate Change Canada

If the high for Saturday holds, it will be the warmest January 27 in Calgary’s history — the current record of 13.2°C was set in 2011, with records going back to 1882.

