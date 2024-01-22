Winter's retreat: Calgary forecast to sit in the TEENS this weekend

After enduring some bitter cold and snow this month, Calgary is set to see a major warm-up as temperatures surge into the teens this upcoming weekend.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the only day this week below zero is today, January 22, with a daytime high of -7°C, with a warmer overnight low of -6°C.

The rest of the workweek is smooth sailing, with Tuesday reaching 6°C and overnight lows not even dipping below zero starting Wednesday night. What a total turnaround from temperatures we were seeing across the province just last weekend, phew!

The weekend is shaping up to be a wild one as we creep into the final days of January, with both Saturday and Sunday forecast to reach a balmy high of 15°C.

You might also like: Alberta government explains why "Tell the Feds" campaign site was yanked ahead of cold snap

An iconic Alberta town was just named one of the world's "best places to visit"

Home value increases 10.7% in Calgary to close out 2023: report

If the high for Saturday holds, it will be the warmest January 27 in Calgary’s history — the current record of 13.2°C was set in 2011, with records going back to 1882.