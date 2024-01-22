Winter's retreat: Calgary forecast to sit in the TEENS this weekend

After enduring some bitter cold and snow this month, Calgary is set to see a major warm-up as temperatures surge into the teens this upcoming weekend.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the only day this week below zero is today, January 22, with a daytime high of -7°C, with a warmer overnight low of -6°C.
The rest of the workweek is smooth sailing, with Tuesday reaching 6°C and overnight lows not even dipping below zero starting Wednesday night. What a total turnaround from temperatures we were seeing across the province just last weekend, phew!
The weekend is shaping up to be a wild one as we creep into the final days of January, with both Saturday and Sunday forecast to reach a balmy high of 15°C.
If the high for Saturday holds, it will be the warmest January 27 in Calgary’s history — the current record of 13.2°C was set in 2011, with records going back to 1882.