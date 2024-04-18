10 incredible things to do in Calgary this weekend: April 19 to 21

Spring has finally sprung, and there are awesome events around the city to help you take in all the sun (and budding flowers).

Whether you’ve got some cash to spare or are looking for a budget-friendly event to enjoy this weekend, we’ve got you covered with 10 incredible things happening around the city.

BUMP Victoria Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BUMP Festival (@yycbump)

What: Take part in an official BUMP Festival mural tour around Calgary’s Victoria neighbourhoods. A guide will take you through 15 murals around the city. The event listing promises visitors will “find out how this explosive street art movement is transforming Calgary into an open-air gallery.”

When: April 28 and 29 at 1 pm

Where: 340 10th Avenue SW

Price: Tickets are $15 for youth aged 17 and under and $20 for adults and can be purchased online here.

Tori Kelly in concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tori kelly (@torikelly)

What: Tori Kelly’s performance is sure to be upbeat and energetic to match her soulful pop music hits. You won’t want to miss this show by the woman who brought you a ton of hits from the Sing 2 soundtrack.

When: April 21 at 8 pm

Where: MacEwan Hall — 2500 University Drive NW

Tickets: Between $39.50 and $265 and can be purchased online here

Garden Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Calgary (@fortcalgary)

What: Celebrate the start of gardening season at Fort Calgary! Learn all about this season’s gardening plans from Jennifer Thompson, Fort Calgary President, and Lindsie Bruns, Director of Creative Experience. The event will culminate in a free lunch from Spulombo’s!

When: April 21 from 11 am to 1 pm

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: Free, but make sure to register here

Films at the Fort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Calgary (@fortcalgary)

What: Fort Calgary is showing two iconic film throwbacks at its vintage-inspired theatre this weekend. You can catch The Matrix on Saturday! Tickets are super reasonably priced and include popcorn!

When: April 20 from 6:30 to 9 pm

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $12 plus tax and can be purchased here

Drag show at Congress Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Congress Coffee (@congresscoffeeyyc)

What: This all-ages and affirming drag show offers a supportive and safe space for young performers. Hosted at Congress Coffee, don’t forget to grab a “pay-what-you-feel” drip coffee while you’re there.

When: April 20 at 1 pm

Where: Congress Coffee – 215 36th Avenue NE #1A

Price: $10 or by donation if you’re strapped for funds

Learn all about herb gardening

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leona Staples (@the_jungle_farm)

What: If you’re hoping to get your hands a little dirty this spring but are pretty new to gardening, this herb garden workshop could be a great place to start!

When: April 20 at 2 pm

Where: Calgary Farmers’ Market West – 25 Greenbriar Drive NW

Price: Starting at $30 and can be purchased online here

Reading Buddies at the Calgary Humane Society

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Humane Society (@calgaryhumane)

What: If you have young kids who love reading and want to spend more time with animals, head down to the Calgary Humane Society this weekend for their Reading Buddies event! Reading can help them connect with animals and help build confidence and enthusiasm for beginning readers.

When: April 20 from 2 to 3 pm

Where: Calgary Humane Society – 4455 110th Avenue SE

Price: Free, but donations are gladly accepted in the form of either a physical donation (like toys for the pets) or cash to their camp subsidy fund.

Hood’s up at Heritage Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: Different cars are featured each week so that visitors can take a peek inside the engines of some incredible vintage vehicles!

When: Now until April 25

Where: Heritage Park Historical Village 0 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: $8.95 for kids and $15.95 for adults

Visit Contemporary Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Contemporary Calgary (@contemporarycalgary)

What: There are a bunch of awesome exhibits at Contemporary Calgary this week, from Winnie Truong’s “Curious Nature” to Anton Ginzburg’s “Surface.” Not only that, it offers affordable admission and a way to give back to local artists.

When: Noon to 7 pm Wednesday to Friday, noon to 5 pm on Sunday and closed on Monday and Tuesday

Where: Contemporary Calgary – 701 11th Street SW

Price: $12 for a single admission

Building Black Civilizations: Journey of 2,000 Ships at the Edison

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glenbow (@glenbowmuseum)

What: Check out this newly opened and awe-inspiring free art exhibit at the Glenbow this weekend. The event’s Instagram page says, “In this exhibition, artist Ekow Nimako (@ekownimako) explores what might have been when ruler Abu Bakr II chose to abdicate his throne and set out across the Atlantic. Using LEGO® to recreate epic possibilities, Nimako creates a narrative of Black civilizations and imagines liberated futures.”

When: April 10 to May 19

Where: Glenbow at the Edison — 150 9th Avenue SW, 2nd floor

Price: Free