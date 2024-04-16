This Calgary coffee shop offers "pay-what-you-feel" drip coffee

If you’ve been struggling to make ends meet and have had to forgo your daily coffee, one Calgary coffee shop might still be in your budget.

Congress Coffee is located in the city’s northeast and is a true community gem with everything from an affordable menu to a variety of well-priced shows and events.

What sets this place apart, aside from its down-to-earth, local vibes, is its “pay-what-you-feel” drip coffee, making it a truly accessible spot for everyone.

Their menu includes an $8 salad of the day and other reasonably priced sandwiches and treats.

If coffee isn’t your thing, you can also enjoy a whole pot of tea for $5!

It’s not just the snacks that are drawing people to this coffee shop. Congress Coffee is an active hub for local events with a similar price-of-admission philosophy to their drip coffee.

“Congress believes in paying artists, but also believes in accessible arts! If any of our cover charges are a barrier for your entry, please come anyway, and pay what you feel. If you can pay the suggested door price – great!! All money collected for shows goes directly to the artists,” reads their website.

Their list of events includes everything from art and drag shows to musical performances. You can view a full list of what’s scheduled here.

So if you’re looking for the perfect weekend day-date idea, head on over to grab a hot cup of coffee and check out a fun event!

Address: 215 36th Avenue NE #1A