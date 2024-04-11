5 concerts we can't wait to see in Calgary this May

Flowers won’t be the only thing bringing colour to Calgary this May, as tons of incredible artists are taking to stages across the city with vibrant performances in the works.
From big Canadian Juno-winning talent to some pretty impressive international performances, there are some great concerts to check out in Calgary next month.
Cody Johnson
When: May 2 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Starting at $78 plus fees and can be purchased online here
Talk
When: May 3 at 7 pm
Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW
Tickets: Between $30 to $105 and can be purchased online here
Diljit Dosanjh
When: May 8 at 8 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Starting at $91 plus fees and can be purchased online here
Foreigner
When: May 8 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Tickets: Starting at $148 and can be purchased online here
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
When: May 24 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Tickets: Starting at $48.50 plus fees and can be purchased online here