5 concerts we can't wait to see in Calgary this May

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Apr 11 2024, 5:16 pm
Flowers won’t be the only thing bringing colour to Calgary this May, as tons of incredible artists are taking to stages across the city with vibrant performances in the works.

From big Canadian Juno-winning talent to some pretty impressive international performances, there are some great concerts to check out in Calgary next month.

Cody Johnson

When: May 2 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Starting at $78 plus fees and can be purchased online here

Talk

When: May 3 at 7 pm
Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW
Tickets: Between $30 to $105 and can be purchased online here

Diljit Dosanjh

 

When: May 8 at 8 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Starting at $91 plus fees and can be purchased online here

Foreigner

 

When: May 8 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Tickets: Starting at $148 and can be purchased online here

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

When: May 24 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Tickets: Starting at $48.50 plus fees and can be purchased online here

