24 distanced things to do in Calgary this week: May 10 to 16

As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

There are lots of things to do in Calgary this week, no matter what our crazy weather ends up doing.

Whether you want to catch a drive-in movie, listen to a virtual jazz festival, pick up some local goodies at a farmers’ market, or get outside, there’s sure to be something going on in the city this week to match your interests.

Grab a family member or cohort buddy, mask up, and have some fun this week, YYC.

Watch a movie at the Grey Eagle Drive-In

What: Join the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino at southern Alberta’s largest drive-in venue, and catch one of two showings of the 1980s classic Dirty Dancing. Guests can even purchase food and beverage packages to add to their experience.

When: May 13

Time: 7 pm and 9 pm

Where: The Grey Eagle Resort and Casino (3777 Grey Eagle Drive)

Cost: $40 per vehicle

Relax with dinner and a movie at Hotel Arts

What: Escape for a night with an in-room dinner and a movie at Hotel Arts. The package comes with a night’s stay in the hotel’s luxury accommodations, a gourmet in-room dinner for two, a bottle of wine, two craft sodas, truffled parmesan popcorn and other movie snacks, and a $25 credit towards your in-room movie.

When: Available daily

Where: Hotel Arts (119 12th Avenue SW)

Cost: Package starts at $275

What: Join JazzYYC for their second virtual International Jazz Days Festival. The event features artists from Calgary and across Canada in a series of online tutorials and performances.

When: Now through May 27

Time: Videos released at 6 pm on Thursdays and 7 pm on Fridays

Where: Online

Cost: Free

Catch a drive-in movie at Canyon Meadows Cinemas

What: Calgary’s favourite “cheap theatre” has pivoted amidst public health restrictions, turning their parking lot into a drive-in theatre. Tickets are now on sale for this weekend’s showings of The Princess Bride.

When: May 14 and 15

Time: View showtimes and purchase tickets via the Canyon Meadows Cinemas app

Where: Canyon Meadows Cinemas parking lot (13226 Macleod Trail)

Cost: $35 per vehicle

What: TELUS Spark Science Centre hosts a wide variety of fun and educational options online, from virtual programs and Dome Movies at Home to Cereal Science and a collection of experiments and activities.

When: Programming varies, learn more through their website

Where: From the comfort of your own home

Cost: Varies by program

Book exclusive hydrotherapy access at Kananaskis Nordic Spa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kananaskis Nordic Spa (@knordicspa)

What: Kananaskis Nordic Spa is taking bookings for private access to their hydrotherapy facility, which includes use of the hydrotherapy pools, steam room, and sauna, plus the spa’s locker rooms and showers. For those who haven’t experience it before, hydrotherapy is the Nordic-inspired cycle of alternating between hot, warm, and cold baths, followed by periods of rest.

Anyone can book the spa from Monday to Thursday, with access limited to hotel guests with reservations at Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge and Crosswaters Resort from Friday to Sunday.

When: Now until May 31

Time: Two-hour time slots are granted per group throughout the day.

Where: Kananaskis Nordic Spa (1 Centennial Drive, Kananaskis, Alberta)

Cost: $499 total for up to 4 guests. (Additional household members can join in on the booking for $119 per person, up to 10 people.)

Take a walk through Devonian Gardens

What: Feel like you’re in a tropical paradise in downtown Calgary at Devonian Gardens. Stroll the boardwalk, take in the plants and ponds, and grab a some take out eats from the food court.

When: Daily

Time: 11 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sundays

Where: Fourth floor of the CORE Shopping Centre (400 – 317 7th Avenue SW)

Cost: Free

What: Amplify serves as an extension of the NMC’s onsite programs through an online hub detailing the sounds and stories of music in Canada. Take a guided tour of the museum virtually, delve into articles from their vast collection of historical musical instruments, equipment, and memorabilia, and learn more about the power of music for healing and wellness.

When: Anytime

Where: Online, from the comfort of your own home

Cost: Free

Try a city-wide scavenger hunt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parks Foundation Calgary (@parksfdncalgary)

What: Calgary’s Parks Foundation has teamed up with PlayCity to bring the Hide & Seek challenge to YYC. Hide & Seek is the perfect way to get outside and explore the city’s outdoor spaces and win prizes. A new post card is hidden bi-weekly in a park somewhere in the city, and you can download the PlayCity app to find exclusive hints about the card’s location.

When: Parks and green spaces through Calgary

Where: Bi-weekly starting May 8, and running through the spring and summer months

Cost: Free

Wordfest’s Imagine On Air broadcast channel

What: Wordfest’s broadcast channel has assembled the “best writers, biggest thinkers, and sparkiest creators” in one virtual place to help fuel your curiosity. Join these great minds for a live conversation and get inspired.

When: May 11 and 13

Time: 7 pm

Where: Broadcast on wordfest.com

Cost: Free

Go on a spring walk

What: Calgary is home to some incredible parks and pathways, creating the perfect backdrop for a lovely springtime walk. Head outside to get some fresh air and exercise while enjoying some of the city’s gorgeous green space. Check out our list of the best places to walk this spring.

What: This isn’t your traditional farmers’ market. Along with fresh produce and local eats, shoppers will find comics, jewellery, vintage items, and more at Crossroads Market.

When: Weekly from Friday to Sunday

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 1235 26th Avenue SE

Cost: Varies by purchase

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: The FOCUSED photography event allows shutterbugs exclusive access to Zoo Island before opening to the public for the day. This is your chance to snap some pictures of the animals and the zoo grounds in the morning light without other guests ending up in the frame.

When: May 15

Time: 7:30 to 9:30 am

Where: The Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: $45 (includes full-day admission), or $25 for Calgary Zoo members

What: High Park offers downtown views, adorable string lights, colourful picnic tables, and fun signs to take photos with – on top of a parking garage in the Beltline. Have a spring picnic six floors above street level and grab some cool photos while you’re at it.

When: Open daily

Time: 7 am to 11 pm

Where: The top level of the Centre City Parkade at 340 10th Avenue SW

Cost: Free

What: Test your ability to survive after a zombie apocalypse in this scavenger hunt game that leads you through the city. Players have 60 minutes to collect supplies to survive during the interactive game that invites participants to complete challenges and answer trivia questions.

When: Daily

Time: One hour of your choosing between 10 am and 9 pm

Where: Downtown Calgary

Cost: $29.30 per team (up to 10 people)

Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra’s virtual concert series: City Spaces

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra (@calgaryphil)

What: While their concert hall remains closed, the CPO has taken their show on the road, playing from iconic Calgary spaces in these free new virtual performances. City Spaces bring music to audiences from a variety of places, including the top of a modern skyscraper, the interior of a brutalist-era gallery, and the grand ballroom of a historic hotel.

When: May 15

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Watch the performance virtually, broadcast from the TELUS Spark Science Centre

Cost: Free

What: Pick up farm-fresh produce, warm and delicious baked goods, and locally produced artisan goods at the Calgary Farmers’ Market. Pet products, coffee and tea, and flowers are also available to purchase.

When: Thursday to Sunday weekly

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 510 77th Avenue SE

Cost: Varies by purchase

Visit a sculpture covered with flowers and snakes in this Inglewood window

What: While we wait for the Esker Foundation’s main gallery to reopen, their Project Space window brings some art into our lives while simultaneously providing a concept to contemplate. Visible from street level, “The Garden” is a clay sculpture combining elements of nature with the human form, created by ceramic artist Yvonne Kustec.

When: Now through June 6

Where: Esker Foundation’s Project Space window (1011 9th Avenue SE)

Cost: Free

What: Arts Commons is taking their 10th annual National Geographic Live series online this year. In these livestreams, viewers will hear from virtual speakers who will transport them to extraordinary places, challenge perceptions with amazing stories, and view natural events from around the world through stunning photography.

When: May 10

Time: 7 pm

Where: Online

Tickets: Free, with advanced registration required

Explore fandoms and win prizes during Calgary Library and Calgary Expo’s four-month reading challenge

What: Calgary Public Library and the Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo have paired up to host a reading challenge. On until May 15, kids and adults alike can take on both reading and creative challenges to be entered to win one of 25 prizes.

When: Now through May 15

Where: Anywhere

Cost: Free with your Calgary Library card

Tee-off at one of the world’s best courses from Hotel Arts’ Golf Studios

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel Arts (@hotelartsyyc)

What: Choose from simulations of more than 20 of the world’s best courses, including Pebble Beach, Oakmont, and Valderrama, and tee-off from your own private Golf Studio in downtown Calgary. Players can enjoy their own stocked carts with food and beverage service from Hotel Arts’ Clubhouse during the game.

When: Open daily

Time: Book one-, two-, three-, or four-hour time slots from 8 am to 9 pm

Where: Hotel Arts

Cost: Starting at $50 for 55 minutes

What: Tour Glenbow’s extensive collection and galleries of rotating exhibits virtually and get cultured without even leaving the house.

When: Anytime

Where: Online, available through Glenbow’s website

Cost: Free

“Escape from the Alternate Dimension” in this ’90s-themed virtual escape room

What: In this virtual escape room, players are transported to a parallel 1990s universe using a time machine. A Live Adventure Guide will host the experience and cater to your group based on the ages of players, making this a fitting activity for everyone – whether you were alive during the 90s or not.

When: Daily

Time: Start times are staggered through the day, typically between 9 am and 9:30 pm (players have 60 minutes to win the game)

Where: From the comfort of your own home

Cost: $25 per person

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Event Spaces (@event.spaces)

What: PARK PARK took an urban parking lot in Inglewood and turned it into a modern play space. Visitors will find life-size symbols of a tree, a phone, a picnic table, a bike, a book, and more. Each of these colourful symbols also contains a useful feature integrated that relates to what they depict – check out these curiosities and be amazed.

When: Open daily

Where: CPA Lot 43 (880 11th Street SE)

Cost: Free