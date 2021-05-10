It's expected to reach a high of 18ºC in Calgary this week

Don’t put away your rain coats just yet, Calgary. It sounds like some more wet weather is coming our way this week, but at least it isn’t expected to get too cold.

After a cool, rainy weekend, the city is getting a short break on Monday with clear, sunny skies and a high of 13ºC in the forecast.

According to The Weather Network, it looks like we’re back to clouds and rain on Tuesday, lasting through much of the week. Temperatures will stay in the mid-teens, though, and a high of 18ºC is predicted by midweek.

It’s 7ºC feeling like 4ºC in Calgary right now, and mainly sunny skies are expected until evening, when there’s a chance of showers. The potential for showers remains overnight, with a high dropping down to 2ºC.

The city could see rain through Tuesday afternoon, bringing five to 10 millimetres of precipitation while reaching a high of 12ºC.

Tuesday evening looks like it will be mainly sunny, and a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 18ºC is in the cards for Wednesday.

There’s a chance of showers on Thursday again, but temperatures will remain seasonable and a high of 16ºC is expected. Kicking off the weekend, Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds and a balmy 17ºC.

Saturday is forecast to be sunny with a few showers bringing about 10 millimetres of precipitation, and in between periods of rain we can still enjoy the 16ºC high.

Sunday will be cloudy with showers, and temperatures are expected to reach 14ºC. Moving into the following week, next Monday is predicted to be cloudy with showers as well.

The city needs the rain, but let’s hope Calgary sees some more clear, sunny skies soon too.