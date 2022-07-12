Things to do at the Calgary Stampede: July 12

One of the biggest country music groups in the world takes over Cowboys while a couple of Canadian Alt bands rock out on the Coca-Cola Stage.

On the Grounds

It’s TC Energy Community Day! Free admission for everyone from 10 am to 2 pm and free gate admission all day long and free coffee & doughnuts until 10:30 am for Seniors (Ages 65+).

Concerts

12:30 pm Josh Sahunta – Coca-Cola Stage

1:45 pm Maddie Storvold – Coca-Cola Stage

3 pm Jim Peace and Prairie Justus – Window on the West Stage

4 pm Devin Cooper – Nashville North

4:30 pm Nancy Laberge and the Backyard Betties – Window on the West Stage

4:45 pm The Free Label – The Virgin Plus Stage

6 pm (Gates Open) Zac Brown Band – Cowboys Country Fest

6 pm Alberta Gold Chorus Sweet Adelines International – Window on the West Stage

6 pm Alex Hughes – Nashville North

7 pm Jessia – Coca-Cola Stage

8 pm The Beaches – Coca-Cola Stage

8:45 pm Shawn Austin – Nashville North

9:45 pm July Talk – Coca-Cola Stage

10 pm T-Pain – Virgin Plus Stage

10 pm Chris Lane – Nashville North

11:59 pm Foxx Worthee – Nashville North

Events

10 am Vintage Tractor Pull – Northern Lights Arena

10 am 25th Anniversary Stock Dog World Championship Go Round One – Nutrien Western Event Centre

11 am Historical Tours – Information Guest Services

11 am Vintage Tractor Pull – Nutrien Western Event Centre

11:30 am Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone

11:30 am Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

12 pm Meet and Greet w/ Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone

12 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

1 pm Powwow Demonstration – Elbow River Camp

1:30 pm Stampede Rodeo – GMC Stadium

1:40 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

2 pm Calgary Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps

2 pm Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone

2 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

2:15 pm Showriders – Northern Lights Arena

2:30 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

2:30 pm Traditional Games – Elbow River Camp

3 pm Calgary Stampede Powwow

3 pm Heavy Horse Full Warm up – Northern Lights Arena

3 pm Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone

3:30 pm Meet and Greet with Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone

3:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market

4 pm Lord Strathcona Mounted Troops – Nutrien Western Event Centre

4 pm Heavy Horse Pull – Lightweight Class – Nutrien Western Event Centre

4 pm Calgary Public Library – Elbow River Camp

4 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

4 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

4:30 pm Team Roping Warm-Up – Northern Lights Arena

4:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market

4:30 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

5:30 pm Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone

5:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market

6 pm Sharing Our Culture – Elbow River Camp

6:30 pm Showriders – Northern Lights Arena

6:30 pm Rocky Mountain Cup Team Roping – Nutrien Western Event Centre

6:50 pm Band of Outriders – Saddledome Steps

7 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

7:30 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

7:30 pm Lord Strathcona Mounted Troops – Northern Lights Arena

7:45 pm Evening Show – GMC Stadium

8:20 pm Band of Outriders and Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps

10:40 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

Around the City

Pancake Breakfasts

7 am Kids U West 85th

8 am Hull Services

8 am The District at Beltline

9 am Coventry Services

9 am Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast – Coventry Hills Centre

9 am Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast – Market Mall

Concerts

12 pm Ben Chase – The CORE Cowboys Stampede Pop Up

1 pm Doublesuede – Tomkins Park

2 pm Stampede Serenades w/ AJ Baragar – National Music Centre

3 pm Stampede Serenades w/ AJ Baragar – National Music Centre

4:30 pm Matt Masters – King Eddy

6 pm (Doors) Cheat Codes – NTNL Saloon

6 pm (Doors) The Road Hammers, Robyn Ottolini, Andrew Hyatt – Badlands Music Festival

7 pm Stars – Wildhorse Saloon

7 pm Top Secret Show – The Outlier

8:30 pm Drew Gregory – King Eddy

Events

8:30 am Fluor Rope Square – Olympic Plaza