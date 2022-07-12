Things to do at the Calgary Stampede: July 12

One of the biggest country music groups in the world takes over Cowboys while a couple of Canadian Alt bands rock out on the Coca-Cola Stage.
On the Grounds
It’s TC Energy Community Day! Free admission for everyone from 10 am to 2 pm and free gate admission all day long and free coffee & doughnuts until 10:30 am for Seniors (Ages 65+).
Get your tickets here.
Concerts
12:30 pm Josh Sahunta – Coca-Cola Stage
1:45 pm Maddie Storvold – Coca-Cola Stage
3 pm Jim Peace and Prairie Justus – Window on the West Stage
4 pm Devin Cooper – Nashville North
4:30 pm Nancy Laberge and the Backyard Betties – Window on the West Stage
4:45 pm The Free Label – The Virgin Plus Stage
6 pm (Gates Open) Zac Brown Band – Cowboys Country Fest
6 pm Alberta Gold Chorus Sweet Adelines International – Window on the West Stage
6 pm Alex Hughes – Nashville North
7 pm Jessia – Coca-Cola Stage
8 pm The Beaches – Coca-Cola Stage
8:45 pm Shawn Austin – Nashville North
9:45 pm July Talk – Coca-Cola Stage
10 pm T-Pain – Virgin Plus Stage
10 pm Chris Lane – Nashville North
11:59 pm Foxx Worthee – Nashville North
10 am Vintage Tractor Pull – Northern Lights Arena
10 am 25th Anniversary Stock Dog World Championship Go Round One – Nutrien Western Event Centre
11 am Historical Tours – Information Guest Services
11 am Vintage Tractor Pull – Nutrien Western Event Centre
11:30 am Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone
11:30 am Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
12 pm Meet and Greet w/ Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone
12 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market
1 pm Powwow Demonstration – Elbow River Camp
1:30 pm Stampede Rodeo – GMC Stadium
1:40 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
2 pm Calgary Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps
2 pm Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone
2 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market
2:15 pm Showriders – Northern Lights Arena
2:30 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
2:30 pm Traditional Games – Elbow River Camp
3 pm Calgary Stampede Powwow
3 pm Heavy Horse Full Warm up – Northern Lights Arena
3 pm Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone
3:30 pm Meet and Greet with Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone
3:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market
4 pm Lord Strathcona Mounted Troops – Nutrien Western Event Centre
4 pm Heavy Horse Pull – Lightweight Class – Nutrien Western Event Centre
4 pm Calgary Public Library – Elbow River Camp
4 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market
4 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
4:30 pm Team Roping Warm-Up – Northern Lights Arena
4:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market
4:30 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
5:30 pm Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone
5:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market
6 pm Sharing Our Culture – Elbow River Camp
6:30 pm Showriders – Northern Lights Arena
6:30 pm Rocky Mountain Cup Team Roping – Nutrien Western Event Centre
6:50 pm Band of Outriders – Saddledome Steps
7 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
7:30 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
7:30 pm Lord Strathcona Mounted Troops – Northern Lights Arena
7:45 pm Evening Show – GMC Stadium
8:20 pm Band of Outriders and Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps
10:40 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
Around the City
7 am Kids U West 85th
8 am Hull Services
8 am The District at Beltline
9 am Coventry Services
9 am Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast – Coventry Hills Centre
9 am Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast – Market Mall
Concerts
12 pm Ben Chase – The CORE Cowboys Stampede Pop Up
1 pm Doublesuede – Tomkins Park
2 pm Stampede Serenades w/ AJ Baragar – National Music Centre
3 pm Stampede Serenades w/ AJ Baragar – National Music Centre
4:30 pm Matt Masters – King Eddy
6 pm (Doors) Cheat Codes – NTNL Saloon
6 pm (Doors) The Road Hammers, Robyn Ottolini, Andrew Hyatt – Badlands Music Festival
7 pm Stars – Wildhorse Saloon
7 pm Top Secret Show – The Outlier
8:30 pm Drew Gregory – King Eddy
Events
8:30 am Fluor Rope Square – Olympic Plaza