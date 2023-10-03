8 awesome things to do in Calgary this week: October 2 to 6

October is here and with it are a ton of awesome fall things to do in Calgary, from returning Halloween favourites to cozy coffee and chess.

Whether you’ve been waiting all year for Screamfest to return or you’re just looking for a great fall hike, there’s so much to look forward to this week!

Chess nights in Kensington

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AGGÜDO COFFEE ROASTERS (@aggudo_coffee)

What: Challenge your friends to a game of chess over a great cup of coffee this week.

When: Every Monday from 4 to 8 pm

Where: 338 10th Street NW #6

Price: FREE but RSVP here

Screamfest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ScreamfestYYC (@screamfestyyc)

What: Screamfest is back at the end of the week with a massive lineup of spooky activities scheduled. From haunted houses to monster trucks you’re bound to be entertained. To see a full list of what’s ahead click here.

When: October 2023

Where: Stampede Park, GMC Stadium — 650 25th Avenue SE

Price: General admission is between $30 and $40 and can be purchased here

Cirque du Soleil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cirque du Soleil (@cirquedusoleil)

What: Cirque du Soleil is back for the first time since 2019! Check out the newest show to the big top, Kooza, happening in Calgary this week and running until Sunday.

When: Until October 8

Where: Under the Big Top, Stampede Park — 650 25th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets range in price and can be purchased here

Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Farmyard (@calgaryfarmyard)

What: Carve pumpkins, pose at the fall-themed photo ops, and enjoy the farm’s regular activities like the petting zoo or the train rides. Pumpkins can be purchased for around $5 for carving, with all proceeds going to charity.

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.

Harvest Lights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Farmyard (@calgaryfarmyard)

What: When the sun goes down at the Calgary Farmyard during the fall months, the fun doesn’t stop! The entire farm will be lit up, setting the perfect scene for cozy fall nights. The only area that will not be lit up is the corn maze so that visitors can get lost in the dark (with flashlights provided, of course).

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.

Go on a fall hike

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Jones (@spacecookies4)

What: There are so many fall hikes to enjoy before it gets too cold. You’re also still likely to get a good view of some pretty beautiful fall leaves. One of our favourites is Troll Falls in Kananaskis, but we put together a list of some of the best hikes near Calgary here. There are also some great ones inside the city.

Take a bookbinding workshop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Resonance Art Studio (@resonanceartstudio)

What: Bring your sketchbook to life by binding it yourself in this workshop! The workshop promises to be a hands-on experience where you’ll learn everything from “creating covers to folding, binding, and adding the final touches. You’ll not only gain practical bookbinding skills but also explore the boundless potential of your personal visual journal.”

When: October 5, 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: 409 14th Avenue NE

Price: $26.74 and can be purchased online here

Halloweekends

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calaway Park (@calawaypark)

What: Halloween is back at Calaway Park, with its annual “Halloweekend” activities in full swing! Dress up in your Halloween costumes and take part in the parade that happens every Halloweekend day, or just walk around “Hallotown” that takes over the south side of the park.

When: September 9 to October 9 on Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Mondays from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Calaway Park — 245033 Range Road 33

Price: Included in the price of park admission. Tickets are $39 online and can be purchased here.