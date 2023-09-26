Your guide to the ultimate 48 hours in Calgary this fall

There are so many things to see in Calgary that it can be hard to know where to start when planning a short trip, so we’ve put together a guide.

Whether you’re a foodie, history buff, art nerd or an adrenaline junkie, there is something for everyone on this list!

Every city is different depending on the season you visit and this guide is designed specifically for those chilly fall months in Calgary.

Day 1

Your first day in the city will be dedicated to hitting all the major spots in downtown and central Calgary. This will give you a great taste of urban life and a dose of local history.

Morning: You’ll start your first day with brunch at Monki Breakfast Club and Bistro in Inglewood. If you’re a big eater, you’ll love this place. The food is to die for, the prices are really reasonable and there are pretty giant portions so you’ll be all set for a long day of exploring.

It’s also the ideal location to get to know Calgary. Inglewood is the oldest neighbourhood in the city and has some great attractions as well as food and trendy shops. After brunch, you’ll want to stroll down the streets and check out shops that are unique to the area like Recess, Plant or The Spice Merchant.

Finally, finish off your morning by checking out Fort Calgary and learning all about the area and how the city grew into what it is today.

Afternoon: After taking a tour through Fort Calgary, you’ll want to grab Afternoon Tea at the Deane House next door. The Deane House has its own bit of history, dating back to 1906. It’s now known as one of the city’s most-loved restaurants and… it has a super cute fall-themed tea!

Following afternoon tea, take a walk down the boardwalk by the Bow River through East Village and Prince’s Island Park until you get to the Peace Bridge. The Peace Bridge is a landmark in Calgary and the perfect way to get to our next location! The walk to the Peace Bridge from Inglewood is around 30 to 45 mins, if that seems too long for you, jump on one of the many Lime e-scooters you’ll find along the pathway.

Evening: Check out another trendy spot in Calgary — Kensington. There are more shops to enjoy including a popular cozy bookstore, Pages. Consider grabbing a drink at one of the many pubs or restaurants.

Night: Once it gets dark, head to the nearby Peter’s Drive-In. Peter’s opened in 1964 and is iconic for its burgers, fries and milkshakes. Fair warning: unless you’re feeding a small family, you’ll probably only need the small fries. Once you’ve grabbed dinner, head to the lookout over Memorial Drive from Crescent Road to see the city’s skyline in all its nighttime glory.

Day 2

Morning: There’s no better way to start your morning than with some baked goods fresh out of the oven. Get an early start by stopping by a local favourite, the Glamorgan Bakery, for breakfast.

Since it’s fall, you’ll want to take in the beautiful larches that are visible around the city and the nearby Glenmore Park is one of the best places to see them. If you’d like to fit in a short visit to Heritage Park, it is well worth it, even for a ride on the park’s popular boat that floats on the reservoir, the S.S. Moyie.

Afternoon: Head to Winsport to get your adrenaline pumping at Downhill Karting. Not only is it a fun afternoon, but you’ll get to see another key part of Calgary’s history where the 1988 Olympic Games were held! Make sure to check the karting schedule here.

Evening: Head back into downtown to get a taste of some local arts and culture. Glenbow at the Edison and Contemporary Calgary are great places to catch a new exhibit. Both galleries are open until 6 or 7 pm, depending on the day, making it a great place to visit before grabbing dinner!

Night: Finally, treat yourself to a night of luxury dining at Caesar’s Steakhouse + Cocktail Bar. It opened in 1972 and still maintains swanky, high-end vibes. You’ll want to make sure you’re dressed up for this one. It’s part dining, part performance, with many of the steaks prepared over a fire at the centre of the restaurant and some even made at the table. We recommend giving the tableside Caesar salad a try!

There are so many other ways to spend 48 hours in Calgary, but if you follow this guide, you can rest easy knowing you fit in some of the biggest highlights the city has to offer.