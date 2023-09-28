These are the best short hikes to conquer within 1.5 hours of Calgary this fall

We’ve still got some good weather ahead of us, so if you’d like to take advantage of it over the next few weeks, these are some of the best short hikes near Calgary.

They are also perfect hikes for fall with guaranteed views of the larches and you don’t need to break too much of a sweat to enjoy them! All of these hikes are in Kananaskis country so don’t forget to pick up your conservation pass online before heading out.

Troll Falls

Troll Falls is one of our favourite hikes close to Calgary during the fall. It’s an easy trail with cute little waterfalls along much of the path. It definitely feels like it’s straight out of a storybook, it’s no wonder where the trail got its name from.

Difficulty: Easy/Moderate

Length: 3.4 kilometres

Location: The Stoney Trail Head parking lot is just off Highway 40

Elevation: 227 metres

Bow River Loop

If you’re taking a day trip to Canmore but would like to fit in a short hike with views of the Bow River, the Bow River Loop is a must-visit.

Difficulty: Easy

Location: Access the trail from Canmore’s downtown core on 8th Street.

Length: 2.1 kilometres

Elevation: 50 metres

Elbow Falls

A visit to Elbow Falls is really more for the views than the hike because it’s so short but undoubtedly breathtaking. There are places to picnic along the river, but it’s so close to Bragg Creek that you might want to enjoy a snack in town first. This is a great spot for both the kids and grandparents

Difficulty: Easy

Location: Just off Highway 66, 20 km from Bragg Creek

Length: 0.6 kilometres

Elevation: 8 metres

Ptarmigan Cirque

This dog-friendly path has some elevation giving it some great views, but not so much that it will feel daunting to tackle. You’ll walk through a colourful forest before entering the cirque which was created by glacial erosion.

Difficulty: Moderate

Location: Highwood Meadows Day Use area at Highwood Pass

Length: 3.4 kilometres

Elevation: 241 metres

Grassi Lakes

Grassi Lakes is probably one of the most popular short hikes in Kananaskis. There’s the option to take the easy trail across the gravel pathway or the more challenging route which requires some fancier footwork. Either trail is still considered pretty easy, with a big reward at the end. The pools of water are genuinely stunning, especially when surrounded by the colourful fall leaves!

Difficulty: Moderate

Location: Spray Lakes Road, around 2 km past the Canmore Nordic Center

Length: 3.4 km

Elevation: 166 metres