6 things to do in Calgary this week: November 7 to 13

Winter weather doesn’t stop our city from putting on events, and there are some great things to do in Calgary this week.

A legendary musician is coming to town, plus there are a couple of fun activities to check out.

There are also several chances to honour those who fought for the country ahead of Remembrance Day.

Honour the fallen at the Field of Crosses

What: Each November, 3,500 crosses are set up in a park along Memorial Drive to pay tribute individually to the thousands of southern Albertans who were killed in the war. A separate part of the park is set aside, with 120 unique crosses, for a memorial to the 120,000 heroes across Canada who lost their lives. The park is open 24/7 for people to check out, with crosses lit up at night.

When: Now until November 11

Where: 200 Memorial Drive NW

Time: 24/7 until November 11

Tickets: Free

Rock out with Bryan Adams

What: Canadian music legend Bryan Adams is back in Calgary this week on a tour promoting his 15th studio album. Rock along as he plays the hits, plus his new stuff live from the dome.

When: November 9

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Start at $59

Take in Remembrance Day Ceremonies

What: Honour those who fought for our country with events taking place across the city, including at the Military Museum and Fort Calgary.

When: November 11

Where: Various locations across the city

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan experience Neverland. This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many consider the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)