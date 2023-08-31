12 epic things to do in Calgary this long weekend: September 1 to 4

If you’re still looking for things to do to make your Labour Day long weekend awesome, consider checking out one of the 12 incredible things we found happening around the city.

There are a couple of great events for sports enthusiasts and anyone looking for ways to celebrate Pride weekend.

Calgary Highland Games

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Highland Games (@calgaryhighlandgames)

What: The Calgary Highland Games are one of the oldest gatherings in North America, going back 103 years. Organized by the Calgary United Scottish Games Association, watch some of the world’s top pipers, drummers, dancers, and heavy event athletes compete and perform.

When: September 2, 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 9025 Shepard Road SE

Price: Tickets are $5 to $15 and can be purchased here

Alberta Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta Government (@youralberta)

What: It’s the second annual Alberta Day, with activities scheduled across the province. For more information on what to watch for this year, click here.

When: September 2

Where: Heritage Park

Price: FREE

Fiesta Filipino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIESTA FILIPINO OFFICIAL (@fiestafilipinoyyc)

What: Celebrate Calgary’s Filipino community with food, music and dance at this festival launching at the end of the week.

When: September 1 to 3

Where: Olympic Plaza

Price: FREE

Stampeders Labour Day Classic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders)

What: Join the Stampeders in their biggest game of the year! They will host the Edmonton Elks on Monday and there will be so many other things to look forward to, including a major tailgate party, halftime performances and more.

When: Monday, September 4 at 5 pm

Where: McMahon Stadium — 1817 Crowchild Trail NW

Tickets: Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here

Calgary Pride Parade and Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Pride (@calgarypride)

What: Celebrate Calgary’s Pride community with two full days of jam-packed activities. Saturday will have some major adult-friendly activities but the parade is set to begin on Sunday, followed by an all-ages event.

When: September 2 and 3

Where: Prince’s Island Park

Price: FREE

Cirque du Soleil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eden Bahar (@edenthedrummer)

What: Cirque du Soleil is back for the first time since 2019! Check out the newest show to the big top, Kooza, happening in Calgary this weekend through to October.

When: August 25 to October 8

Where: Under the Big Top, Stampede Park — 650 25th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets range in price and can be purchased here

Labour Day Fill the Van

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Food Bank (@calgaryfoodbank)

What: Help the Calgary Food Bank fill a van with food for people in need.

When: September 4, 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Calgary & District Labour Council — #321 – 3132 26th Street NE

Price: FREE

Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: A giant Barbie exhibit has taken over Telus Spark, showcasing 50 years of the iconic doll. The exhibition includes exclusive interviews, an up-close look at vintage dolls, career representation and an overview of her fashion trends.

When: August 5 to September 10

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: Included in the cost of general admission. Tickets range in price, but general admission is $26.

Ol’ B Annual Pride Drag Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ol’ Beautiful Brewing co (@ol_beautifulbrewingco)

What: This 18+ event has an amazing lineup of professional drag and burlesque performers. It also has a special pride beer with proceeds going towards the End of The Rainbow Foundation.

When: September 2, 7:30 to 10 pm

Where: Ol’ Beautiful Brewing Co. — 1103 12th Street S

Price: Tickets are $15 plus tax and can be purchased here

Calgary Zoo Wildscapes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: This temporary summer attraction features 10 giant topiary statues scattered across the zoo. Enjoy looking for them while you check out the living animals in their different habitats. They’re only up for a couple more weeks, so don’t miss your chance to see them!

When: Now until mid-September

Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Included with the price of general admission, which is around $35. Buy your tickets at the zoo or online here.

Pride at the Backlot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Backlot (@backlotyyc)

What: One of Calgary’s premier gay bars has a bunch of different events scheduled this week and into the weekend, including “Queeraoke,” a poetry slam, a BBQ, and so much more. For a full list of what’s scheduled each night, click here.

When: August 29 to September 3

Where: The Backlot — 209 10th Avenue SW

Price: Cover is FREE for Pride events

Lace Up To End Diabetes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brendan Carpenter (@brecarperuns)

What: Join thousands of people across the country as they lace up to raise money for Diabetes Canada. For more information, click here.

When: All of September

Where: Across Canada

Price: FREE