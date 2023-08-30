Kick off Labour Day at Calgary's biggest football game of the year

It’s coming up to the best day of the year for football fans in Calgary. The Stampeders Labour Day Classic is just around the corner, and there’s so much to look forward to.

The Stamps will host the Edmonton Elks at 5 pm on Monday, September 4, for another chapter in the Battle of Alberta.

Before the game, there will be a Labour Day Tailgate Party at Gridiron Gardens with awesome activities for the entire family, including:

Interactive military stations

Inflatables and a camo obstacle course

Face painters

Player autographs

Mini-footballs, which will be given away for the first 1,500 fans to enter the Gridiron Gardens

Don’t forget to wear your finest black game day outfit for this blackout event!

It will be the 47th time in franchise history where the Stamps will sport their black jerseys. The team has an all-time record of 35-11 while wearing black and a .761 winning percentage.

If you forget to wear black on game day you can grab a $20 exclusive black tonal logo T-shirt on special for one day only at the Stamps Store at McMahon Stadium.

There are also, of course, music performances to look forward to. The Juno Award-winning band High Valley will be playing the half-time show.

There are many points during Monday’s celebrations where members of the military will be honoured. More than 240 members of the Canadian Armed Forces will be special guests. The game will also be preceded by a CF-18 Hornet flyover, a ceremonial flag party from the King’s Own Calgary Regiment and the performance of the national anthem by a trio from the Royal Canadian Air Force Band.

Stampeders Labour Day Classic Football Game

When: Labour Day, Monday, September 4, at 5 pm

Where: McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Trail NW

Tickets: Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here