6 places in Calgary where you can thrift your next fall outfit

For fashion lovers, fall is an exciting time to try out new trends but a wardrobe re-vamp can sometimes be a bit pricey, which is why we’ve found some great spots around Calgary where you can thrift some new stylish items on a budget!

Join in the eco-friendly fashion trend by checking out any one of these thrift and consignment stores in Calgary.

Goodwill Bins

What: The Goodwill Bins store opened recently to the public in April and probably offers the best deals on this whole list. Comb through piles of clothes in the giant bins lined throughout the warehouse, prices are based on weight and with the super cheap rates you’ll want to come prepared with a big bag (or two).

When: 9 am to 5 pm daily

Where: 2731 57th Avenue SE

Your Sisters Closet

What: This small consignment store has a little bit of everything from cute clothes, scrunchies, hair clips and even some home decor!

When: 11:30 am to 5:30 pm Wednesday to Friday, noon to 6pm on Saturday, 11 to 5 pm Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday.

Where: 915 9th Avenue SE

The Peacock Boutique

What: There are three locations for the Peacock Boutique in Calgary in some of the city’s trendiest neighbourhoods including Kensington, Inglewood and the Beltline. It’s a great place to consign your summer clothes and make room for a new fall wardrobe!

When: 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday to Sunday and closed on Mondays.

Where: Try any one of their locations in Kensington, Inglewood or the Beltline.

Kensington Konsignment

What: Kensington Konsignment is a cute little consignment store in Kensington has some incredible finds with many affordable options. The changing rooms are also well designed, making it a lot more fun to try on all the different clothes.

When: 11 am to 6 pm daily

Where: 130 10th Street NW

Plato’s Closet

What: Plato’s Closet is a popular spot for locals with great deals and so many clothes and accessories to look through. The selection can be geared towards younger shoppers but that doesn’t mean you can’t find something that will suit all ages, especially if you’re looking to add to your accessory collection.

When: Open from 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday and every other day from 10 am to 9 pm.

Where: There are three locations in Calgary, in the southwest, northeast and northwest.

Clothing Bar Boutique

What: The Clothing Bar Boutique is nestled into the quaint neighbourhood of Marda Loop and is a great spot to grab some stylish pre-owned finds.

There are two floors with a bunch of sale items in the basement worth looking at but all of the items are really reasonably priced (and super cute). There are also some great locally owned handmade items for sale as well like candles and jewelry.

Bring in some of your old favourites as well for some cash or money off your next purchase, they have really reasonable rates!

When: 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday to Friday, 11 am to 5 pm Saturday and Sunday and closed on Monday

Where: 1911 34th Avenue SW