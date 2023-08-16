4 ways to celebrate Alberta Day in Calgary this September

Alberta Day is right around the corner, kicking off on September 1, and there’s so much to look forward to in Calgary.

It’s the second annual celebration of the event with activities scheduled across the province.

It’s not a statutory holiday, but if you do have the day off and are looking to get out of the city, you can check out festivities in places like Lacombe, Okotoks, or Edmonton.

If you want to stay closer to home, here are just some of the ways you can celebrate Alberta Day in Calgary.

City of Calgary festival and fireworks

What: The City of Calgary has an exciting day of events planned on September 2 and they are completely free to attend.

Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW

When: September 2, 11 am and 9 pm

Culture Days

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta Craft Council (@albertacraftcouncil)

What: Alberta Culture Days kicks off on September 1 and runs all the way until the end of the month. There are so many events scheduled all across the province and in Calgary specifically. The website says, “Alberta Culture Days is an opportunity to discover, experience, and celebrate arts and culture through local events and activities, in person and online across the province.”

When: September 1 to 30

Where: All over the city! For a full list of participating organizations and places click here.

Alberta Month of the Artist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Spot (@artspot.yyc)

What: September is the Month of the Artist in Alberta. It was created to celebrate the contributions of artists all across the city. Check out some of their works and learn more about them through their profiles here.

Provincial Parks

What: It goes without saying that one of the things that makes Alberta so special is our parks. You don’t have to drive out to Kananaskis to enjoy them, there are so many to take in right here in the city.

Where: Check out a provincial park like Fish Creek, or visit one of the many other parks around the city listed here.

Alberta Day is a “celebration of our province’s unique spirit, culture, and heritage.” The City of Calgary has also provided a list of 117 facts you may not know about Alberta to help you get to know your province a little bit more.