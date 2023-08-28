A splash of colour: Calgary Pride Parade and Festival returns this weekend

As the bright colours of summer begin to fade and August turns into September, the Calgary Pride Parade & Festival is back, bringing a giant splash of colour to the city streets!

There are events happening throughout the city this week, but the big event to watch for is at Prince’s Island Park on September 2 and 3.

The weekend will kick off with a Pride Cabaret Soiree on September 2 between 2 and 6 pm, where you can find “things spicy for the gays looking to be outrageous!” according to the organization’s Instagram page.

There will be DJs, drag, burlesque, and a beer or “queer gardens” for a sober space. You’ll also find an exclusive marketplace for vendors selling NFSW goodies.

All ages events will be available to the public on Sunday, beginning with the annual parade at 11 am on 9th Avenue and 4th Street.

The parade will march southeast before ending at Fort Calgary.

The all-ages festival day will continue on Sunday, beginning at 12 pm at Prince’s Island Park.

The event promises something for everyone, “the shes, the gays, the theys, and the whole kit-and-caboodle!”

There will be DJs, drag artists and many other performers. There will also be marketplaces, food trucks and activities to keep the kids entertained.

The final festival day will wrap up with a movie in the park! Too Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar will be screening on the main stage starting at 9 pm, and drag is encouraged.

Calgary Pride Parade & Festival

When: September 2 and 3

Where: Prince’s Island Park

Price: FREE