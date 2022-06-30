10 things to do in Calgary this weekend: July 1 to 3

We are just days away from the start of Stampede, but Calgary isn’t taking it easy before that. There is plenty to do this weekend, including late nights at the zoo, live music and roller skating!

Plus a lot of chances to learn about Canada in fun ways.

You might also like: Here are some new Stampede announcements 10 days out

Cool for the summer: Banff Sunshine open for summer skiing

Here is what the weather looks like in Calgary for Canada Day weekend

Here are 10 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Family story time at the Calgary Library

What: Join the Library for a day of fun for all ages, including The Big Borrow Book, where adults and families can get personalized reading recommendations; family storytime featuring a special guest; Indigenous crafts, games and movies; musical performances; and lots of opportunities to be artistic, from zine-making to art therapy. The first 500 people to check out books get a special gift!

When: July 1

Time: 12 pm – 4 pm

Where: Central Library (800 3 Street SE)

Cost: Pay-what-you-can admission

Celebrate diversity at Heritage Park

What: The park will feature Indigenous programming throughout the day along with several performances in partnership with GlobalFest, telling the story of a multicultural Canada. The Railway Café will feature a special new maple-flavoured drink, and the first 1,000 people through the gates will be treated with a free butter tart.

When: July 1

Time: Starts at 10 am

Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: General admission is $29.95 (16-64), $19.95 (7-15), $14.95 (3-6) and $22.95 (65+).

Stay up late with Zoo Nights

What: The Calgary Zoo is keeping the doors open late for long weekends during the summer. Pre-order a special ZooNights Dinner Box, grab a beer and enjoy some acoustic musicians as you wander the zoo.

When: July 1

Time: Starts at 10 am

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: Adults (16+) $29.95 +GST Seniors $27.95 +GST Child (3-15) $19.95 +GST Under 3 FREE (Timed ticket not required)

Check out a new exhibit at Telus Spark: Luminarium

What: Imagine walking inside a larger-than-life-sized version of a kaleidoscope, or a stained-glass space full of colour and light. That is what Telus Spark is giving people with their new exhibit Luminarium. With 21 illuminated cavernous domes spread over 11,000 square feet, the inflatable light sculpture bursts with vivid natural colours that reflect off curved walls.

When: July 1 – July 31

Where: Telus Spark (220 Saint George’s Drive NE)

Cost: $29

Enjoy a day of live music at King Eddy

What: The main floor and rooftop will be going strong all day with live music. Cree/Métis blues-rocker Bebe Buckskin, old-time banjoist Amy Nelson, and Franco-Albertan singer-songwriter Pierre Sabourin are on Eddy’s main floor while jazz pianist Timothonius, alternative R&B artist ZENON, and country-rock artist Devin Cooper perform on the patio.

When: July 1

Time: Starts at 11 am

Where: King Eddy (438 9 Avenue SE)

Cost: No Cover

Kick it old school at YYCBlockParty – Roller Rink on the Boulevard

What: Live your 1970s summer fantasy with a roller rink at Deerfoot City. Featuring a 215-f00t road mural, patio space, outdoor games, and local art this is a summer must for anyone in the city.

When: July 1 – September 30

Where: Deerfoot City (901 64 Avenue NE)

Cost: Free w/ Skate rentals on site.

Cool off at YYC Summer Scoop Fest

What: Taking place from June 25 to July 3, nine different local ice cream shops will be creating unique ice cream flavours and creations to showcase. In collaboration with Calgary Meals on Wheels, this is a celebration of summer from the best ice cream spots in the city. There will also be a family-friendly launch event on June 24 at Holy Cow. Go and enjoy bubble machines, music, and a free scoop of the featured flavour.

When: June 24 to July 3

Where: Participating locations across Calgary

Cost: Depends on how much ice cream you get!

Visit a brand new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Music Centre (@nmc_canada)

What: A new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre, “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Pathfinder,” shows the evolution of one of the early innovators of digital art, beginning with the purchase of the Cree singer-songwriter’s first Macintosh computer in 1984. The travelling exhibit will be on display at Studio Bell until August 1, 2022.

When: June 3 to August 1

Time: Studio Bell is open from 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday through Sunday

Where: Studio Bell – Canada’s National Music Centre (850 4th Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: Pay-what-you-can admission

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)