Cool for the summer: Banff Sunshine open for summer skiing

When mother nature gives you 900 cm of new snow in the summer, it would be rude of a ski resort to NOT open the slopes up again!

That was the decision Banff Sunshine made as it is opening up some slopes starting Tuesday, June 28.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff Sunshine Village (@sunshinevillage)

Kendra Scurfield, director of brand and communications for Banff Sunshine says they hope to be open through the Canada Day long weekend.

“We’ll open Strawberry Express on Tuesday to skiers and snowboarders. Our goal is to open on June 28 and stay open (weather and conditions depending) until July 3.”

Already one of the top destinations in the world to visit, this is a nice bonus for visitors to the national park.

If you have a renewed 22/23 Sunshine Season Pass or SkiBig3 Pass access is free. If you don’t, lift tickets will be $59. All 21/22 Sunshine Season Pass and Spring Pass holders will receive a 50% discount.