11 things to do in Calgary this weekend: May 13 to 15

Spring is in full swing, the forecast is looking sunny, and there are plenty of things to do in Calgary this weekend.

You can shop local at two markets, go for a cheap movie date, check out a free art exhibition, enjoy some live theatre, celebrate the halfway-to-Halloween mark at an adventure park, and much more.

Here are 11 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Shop local at the Inglewood Night Market

What: Shop local at the outdoor Inglewood Night Market this month. This modern market boasts locally sourced and handmade vendors selling a range of goods, from handmade crafts and vintage clothing to antiques and collectibles, artisan eats, and more.

When: May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, and September 9 and 16

Time: 5 to 11 pm

Where: Inglewood (10th and 11th Streets SE and 10th Avenue SE)

Cost: Free

Check out the Otipemisiwak exhibition at Fort Calgary

What: Fort Calgary launched Otipemisiwak, an exhibition of contemporary visual art, to celebrate Métis Week in November 2021, and it remains on display until June 2022. The exhibit showcases recent works by Daphne Boyer, a visual artist and plant scientist, using a photo-based technique that mirrors spectacular traditional Métis beading.

When: On now until June 26

Time: Fort Calgary hours (currently 10 am to 5 pm Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Where: Fort Calgary (750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $10 for general admission to Fort Calgary or free for youth age 17 and under and Indigenous peoples

Visit an immersive BIPOC dance installation in Chinatown

What: Avant-garde multi-sensory experience, SHED | knowing each other as different and the same, is an immersive dance installation featuring a collection of moving portraits, embodied by a roster of local BIPOC artists. Choreographed by interdisciplinary artist Pam Tzeng, SHED is a new body of work that invites audience members to pause, delight in their senses, and enjoy the slowing of space and time.

When: Wednesdays from April 27 to May 14

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: The New Gallery in Calgary’s Chinatown (208 Centre Street S, Calgary)

Cost: Free; book your gallery here

Snap some adorable animals pics at Calgary Zoo: FOCUSED

What: The FOCUSED photography event allows shutterbugs exclusive access to Zoo Island before opening to the public for the day. This is your chance to snap some pictures of the animals and the zoo grounds in the morning light without other guests ending up in the frame.

When: May 14

Time: 7:30 to 9:30 am

Where: The Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $50 (includes full-day admission), or $30 for Calgary Zoo members

See your favourite yellow square save Bikini Bottom at The SpongeBob Musical

What: The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen

Hillenburg and the stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage show, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world.

When: April 22 to June 4

Time: 7 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, and 2 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (375 Bermuda Drive NW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets from $33.60 for adults

Celebrate the return of Market Collective’s spring edition

What: Get ready to shop (local) till you drop and celebrate the return of Market Collective this spring! The beloved market is known for offering a landing place for all things local, from talented artists and makers to innovative Calgary businesses and live music to food and beverage.

When: May 13 to 15

Time: 4 to 9 pm on Friday, 10 am to 6 on Saturday and Sunday

Where: BMO Centre Halls B + C (20 Round Up Way SE, Calgary)

Cost: $6 admission for the weekend (kids age 12 and under are FREE)

Watch live theatre during High Performance Rodeo

What: The spring edition of One Yellow Rabbit’s High Performance Rodeo, Calgary’s International Festival of the Arts, gives local audiences the chance to watch touring performances from across Canada, acclaimed international shows, and new and experimental work from artists right here in YYC.

The festival boasts theatre, dance, music, film, free lunchtime concerts, late-night cabarets, and much more, with shows in the basement of the Calgary Tower, at the Royal Canadian Legion, in the city’s +15s, a wrestling ring, an elevator, in City Hall, at the Central Library, and other unique and iconic venues around the city.

When: March 27 to May 28

Time: Varies by performance

Where: Various venues in Calgary, ranging from the Globe Cinema to Contemporary Calgary, The GRAND to Big Secret Theatre, and more

Cost: Ticket prices vary by performance

Get spooked at Cobb’s Adventure Park’s Halfway to Halloween adults-only event

What: Is there a better way to celebrate the halfway-to-Halloween mark than with some baby kangaroos? We think not. Lucky for us, Cobb’s Adventure Park is hosting an adults-only night this May in honour of the October holiday, featuring three haunted houses, a scary maze, boozy beverages, appetizers and a food truck, and – you guessed it – baby kangaroos.

The evening will also allow guests to enjoy all of the park’s activities, meaning you can try mini golf, archery, and puzzles without having to wait in line behind tiny humans. And as if that isn’t all exciting enough, the adventure park’s famous baby kangaroos will be circulating throughout the venue for the entire evening, which only happens when the park is closed to children.

When: May 14

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park (1500 84th Street NE, Calgary)

Cost: $40

Go on a cheap movie date at select Cineplex theatres

What: Looking for budget-friendly entertainment options? Cineplex is featuring select movie screenings for $2.99 this month at several of its Calgary locations. The Cineplex Family Favourites series runs every Saturday at 11 am and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price.

When: May 14, 21, and 28

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date; participating Calgary locations include Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP, Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas, Cineplex Cinemas East Hills, Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, and Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas

Cost: $2.99; tickets available online

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much, much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13, 2022

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in a new exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)